Lance Carr Joins Portage Point Partners as Head of Valuations Practice

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Lance Carr as Managing Director and Head of Valuations.

Lance brings nearly two decades of experience in valuations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory, financial reporting and tax compliance across diverse industries including business services, healthcare services, healthcare information technology (HCIT), pharmaceuticals and consumer. He advises corporations, private equity (PE) firms and other financial sponsors throughout the deal lifecycle, from transaction-related valuations such as purchase price allocations and fairness opinions to hold-period support including 409A valuations, goodwill impairment analyses and portfolio valuations.

"Persistent market volatility and increasing regulatory complexity continue to drive demand for valuation expertise that extends beyond compliance to inform strategic decision-making and support meaningful value creation," said Matthew Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "Lance's depth of experience advising financial sponsors and track record of building best-in-class practices directly enhances our capacity to deliver fully integrated solutions that meet the sophisticated needs of clients across the entire investment lifecycle."

"Portage Point has created a tremendous platform that now integrates deep valuation expertise with best-in-class financial and operational advisory capabilities," said Lance. "I am excited to continue that momentum and contribute to its growth by delivering exceptional service to the financial sponsor community."

Prior to joining Portage Point, Lance was a Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey where he was instrumental in shaping the Financial and Valuation Advisory Practice and helped launch the financial modeling business. He began his career at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners. Learn more .

