Portage Point Partners Announces Addition of Ryan Senter to Performance Improvement Practice

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Ryan Senter as a Managing Director in the Performance Improvement practice.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Ryan has focused on advising organizations on performance improvement, mergers and acquisitions and overall business transformation. His extensive expertise in successfully implementing complex strategies in the middle market crosses a broad spectrum of industries, including healthcare, business services, manufacturing, financial services, energy and technology. Ryan adds significant experience and expertise to the Portage Point Partners Performance Improvement practice, specifically in cost out design and implementation, working capital efficiency, business process optimization and end-to-end transformation.

"Ryan has an impressive track record serving the middle market and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team," said Arun Lamba, Managing Director and Head of Performance Improvement at Portage Point. "His extensive expertise in helping rapidly growing companies achieve scalable business operations aligns perfectly with our commitment to driving value in the middle market. Ryan is a true partner to his clients, helping them drive value from insight through implementation. We are excited to add Ryan and his expertise to our roster of senior leaders."

"I am delighted to join Portage Point at this unique time in their already remarkable growth story," stated Ryan. "The recent backing from New Mountain Capital underscores the immense impact Portage Point has made in the middle market and the success of its differentiated approach to stakeholders across the business and investment lifecycle. I look forward to being a part of the firm's next phase of growth and accomplishment."

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan to the Portage Point team," said Matt Ray, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Portage Point Partners. "His deep subject matter expertise and extensive industry knowledge will be crucial in driving continued growth in our Performance Improvement practice as well as enhancing our integrated service offerings. We look forward to the many contributions he will undoubtedly make at Portage Point."

Ryan's previous roles include Executive Managing Director and Head of Performance Improvement at Riveron Consulting, Global Managing Director at Protiviti and Managing Director with Alvarez & Marsal. He began his career with Andersen Consulting (now Accenture), where he spent a decade in their Technology and Finance Performance Management solution groups.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business www.portagepointpartners.com.

