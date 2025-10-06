Portage Point Partners Appoints Tom Wooton as Managing Director Expanding Office of the CFO Practice

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners, LLC (Portage Point), a blue chip advisory, consulting, interim management, investment banking and financial services firm focused on the middle market, welcomes Tom Wooton as Managing Director to the Office of the CFO (OCFO) practice.

Tom has more than two decades of experience guiding companies through growth, value creation and transformation programs as both CFO and advisor. Tom has led finance-focused integration, separation and transformation programs for a broad client range including private equity (PE) backed portfolio companies and global Fortune 500 leaders. Tom identifies improvement opportunities, leads multi-thread integration and cost takeout initiatives and delivers solutions that drive modernization and professionalization for middle market CFOs and sponsors. His industry experience spans technology, telecommunications, software-as-a-service, consumer and retail, manufacturing, distribution, education, business services and healthcare.

"Tom brings a unique combination of hands-on CFO experience and advisory expertise that enables clients to accelerate change while maintaining operational excellence during critical transformations and transitions," said Barclay Stanton, Head of OCFO at Portage Point. "Tom exemplifies the caliber of seasoned executive talent with deep operational expertise that further strengthens our growing blue chip team."

"Sustainable value creation requires strategic vision and disciplined execution," said Tom. "The Portage Point integrated offerings enable seamless collaboration with performance improvement and transaction advisory capabilities to deliver the insights, systems and tech-enabled tools middle market companies need to navigate complex financial challenges while positioning them for long-term growth."

"Tom joins Portage Point at a pivotal moment when middle market CFOs face unprecedented pressure to optimize financial performance and transparency amid economic uncertainty," stated Matthew Ray, Founder and CEO of Portage Point. "His proven track record of driving companies to profitability and leading clients through change at private equity pace and scale aligns with the experience Portage Point clients require."

Prior to Portage Point, Tom served as Managing Director at EY-Parthenon. Previously, Tom was Chief Financial Officer at Revolution Foods, where he was responsible for driving pricing, performance improvement and refinancing initiatives that led the company to profitability for the first time in its history.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, valuations, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring.

In October 2024, New Mountain Capital made a strategic minority growth investment in Portage Point Partners. Learn more .

