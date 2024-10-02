Portage Point Partners Announces Strategic Growth Investment from New Mountain Capital

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portage Point Partners ("Portage Point"), a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm serving middle market stakeholders, is pleased to announce a strategic minority growth investment from New Mountain Capital ("New Mountain"), a leading growth-oriented investment firm with over $55 billion in assets under management. This partnership represents a significant milestone for Portage Point adding an experienced partner that will support continued growth, enhance talent acquisition and elevate institutional profile.

Founded in 2016, Portage Point launched with a primary focus on Performance Improvement and Interim Management. Since then, the firm has added Turnaround & Restructuring, Office of the CFO, Transaction Advisory Services and Investment Banking, growing to more than 110 team members with a national footprint. The team delivers deep, blue chip experience across consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and turnaround and restructuring supporting middle market stakeholders with an integrated set of solutions and capabilities throughout the business and investment lifecycle.

"Since inception, we have focused on curating a high-performance culture that can quickly close knowledge gaps to capture value and mitigate risk for middle market stakeholders. The New Mountain investment is a testament to the team we have built, the impact of our work and the strength of our brand," said Portage Point Founder & CEO, Matthew Ray. "New Mountain's expertise in building high growth advisory-based professional services businesses make them the ideal partner to support our ambitious vision."

Harris Kealey, Managing Director at New Mountain, added, "We have been deeply impressed by the Portage Point team, and the cultural emphasis on excellence, intensity and pace which consistently drives positive client outcomes. They deliver a differentiated, integrated capability for middle market companies and we look forward to supporting the continued expansion."

"Our investment underscores our belief in the tremendous potential in the Portage Point platform and the growing need for integrated financial advisory, interim management and investment banking services. We are excited to partner with Portage Point to support this next chapter of growth," added Nikhil Devulapalli, Managing Director at New Mountain.

Jefferies served as sole financial advisor while Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Portage Point. Ropes & Gray served as legal advisor to New Mountain Capital.

About Portage Point Partners

Portage Point Partners is a business advisory, interim management and investment banking firm intensely focused on the middle market. Our blue chip team leverages bulge bracket experience in consulting, operations, finance, accounting, investment banking and investing to provide unmatched transactional, operational and financial perspectives to middle market stakeholders. The Portage Point cross-functional platform is uniquely architected to offer fully integrated capabilities and solutions that identify value capture, mitigate risk and positively impact outcomes at every stage of the ever-changing middle market business lifecycle. From ideation to monetization, Portage Point delivers excellence across transaction advisory services, transaction execution services, office of the CFO, performance improvement, interim management, investment banking, operational turnaround and financial restructuring. Learn how Portage Point can positively impact your business: www.portagepointpartners.com.

About New Mountain Capital

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than excessive risk, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, strategic equity, credit, and net lease real estate funds with nearly $55 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information, visit: www.newmountaincapital.com.

