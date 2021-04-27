Porte Brown Named as One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois. The Best Places to Work competition is a combination survey, study and awards ceremony established to identify the top employers in the state of Illinois. This is the ninth consecutive time Porte Brown has made the list and the sixth time within the medium employer category. The awards program began in 2006 and is sponsored by HR Source and promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses. The 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois list is made up of 35 companies in the small employer category (15-99 U.S. employees), 22 companies in the medium employer category (100-499 U.S. employees), and 12 companies in the large employer category (500 or more U.S. employees).

The ranking of the Best Places to Work in Illinois will be unveiled at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Business Ledger website (www.dhbusinessledger.com), and published in a special commemorative section on June 21. An unranked list of all honorees was announced in the April 26 issue of the Business Ledger. For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkinIL.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 70 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

