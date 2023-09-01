Porte Brown Named As One of the 2023 Best Accounting Firms to Work for

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has earned the distinction of being named one of the 2023 Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work for. This survey competition is designed by Accounting Today and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in the accounting industry. The rankings of the 16th annual Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work for will be unveiled in the September issue of Accounting Today.

Companies from across the United States entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Accounting Firms to Work for. The first part consists of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the Best Accounting Firms to Work for in 2023," said Joe Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "Nurturing exceptional talent and fostering their professional growth are vital in our firm's strategic plan. Our unwavering dedication to providing outstanding solutions and surpassing client expectations continues to be our driving force. We are grateful for this honor and look forward to continuing to grow and evolve with our clients."

For more information on the Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit: www.BestAccountingFirmstoWorkfor.com

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

