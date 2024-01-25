Porte Brown Names Five New Partners: Bondi, Ciechanski, Dekhtyar, Rothmann & VonDrasek

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce Antonino Bondi, CPA; Danielle Ciechanski, CPA; Mark Dekhtyar, CPA; William Rothmann, CPA; and Rachel VonDrasek, CPA, MST, have been admitted as Partner.

Antonino "Nino" Bondi leads Porte Brown's Retirement Services Practice Group for the firm. He has more than seventeen years of experience providing tax consulting, Third Party Administration, accounting, and advisory services for individuals and closely held businesses. As an added benefit for Italian speaking clients, Antonino is fluent in Italian.

Antonino graduated from Elmhurst College with a B.S. in Accounting and is a licensed CPA. He serves as treasurer for the GOA Regional Business Association and Rotary Club of Elk Grove and is a trustee of the Maria SS Laurentana Society. Antonino is a member of the firm's internal Employee Benefit Audit team and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Illinois CPA Society. He grew up in Chicago and currently resides in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Danielle Ciechanski leads Porte Brown's Elevate365 Outsourced Accounting & Advisory Services team. She has over 14 years of experience of providing accounting, advisory, and audit services to closely held businesses and not-for-profit organizations. She is also a member of the audit services and nonprofit industry teams and is based in the firm's Woodridge office. Danielle graduated summa cum laude with a B.B.A. in accounting from the University of St. Francis, where she is actively involved in the Alumni Association and student-alumni mentoring programs. Danielle was awarded the Illinois CPA Society's Excel Bronze Medal for her outstanding achievement on the CPA Exam and was recognized in 2021 as a Woman to Watch by the Illinois CPA Society. Danielle passionately partners with clients to provide proactive solutions and in navigating the financial complexities necessary to effectively run their organizations and achieve their strategic goals.

She is also a licensed CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Illinois CPA Society. She serves on several committees with the Illinois CPA Society, including the Accounting Principles, Awards, and Women's Committees. She also serves as the Vice President and Finance Committee Chair for CHAT: Communication, Health, Advocacy, and Therapy. Ciechanski grew up in Minooka, Illinois and currently resides in Plainfield, Illinois.

Mark Dekhtyar is a member of Porte Brown's accounting team in the Elk Grove Village office. Mark also leads the firm's training and development department. He has more than 11+ years of experience providing tax consulting and accounting services for individuals and closely held businesses. Mark graduated magna cum laude from Lake Forest College in 2011 with a B.A. in Economics and Psychology. He is also a licensed CPA and a QuickBooks ProAdvisor.

Dekhtyar serves as treasurer for the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Illinois CPA Society, and the Latvian-American Chamber of Commerce. Mark's ability to speak Russian fluently is an extra benefit for his Russian-speaking clients. Dekhtyar grew up in eastern Europe and immigrated to the United States when he was nearly twelve. He currently resides in Hawthorn Woods.

William "Bill" Rothmann is a member of Porte Brown's Tax Department and is the Partner in Charge of the firm's McHenry office. He has more than sixteen years of experience providing tax consulting and accounting services for individuals and closely held businesses. Bill is also a member of the firm's multi state practice group and provides multi state compliance and research to the firm's clients.

Rothmann graduated from Northeastern Illinois University with a B.S. in Accounting and is a licensed CPA. Bill grew up in Mundelein, Illinois, and he currently resides in Volo, Illinois.

Rachel VonDrasek leads Porte Brown's Multi State Tax Department where she provides multi state compliance and research to the firm's clients. She is also a member of the tax services team and works out of the firm's headquarters office in Elk Grove Village office. She has more than eighteen years of experience providing tax consulting and accounting services for individuals and closely held businesses.

Prior to working at Porte Brown, Rachel was a tax manager at Plante Moran for nearly five years. Her responsibilities included managing multiple clients in the manufacturing and service industries. She conducted high level reviews of federal and state tax returns, while also supporting her clients with timely advice and strategic planning guidance.

VonDrasek graduated from Southeastern University with a B.S. in Accounting and Finance and is a licensed CPA. Rachel also earned her Master of Science in Taxation from Northern Illinois University in 2019. VonDrasek currently serves as treasurer for the Schaumburg Business Association. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Illinois CPA Society. Rachel grew up in Elgin and currently resides in Inverness, Illinois.

"Porte Brown is a firm that is known for pushing boundaries and embracing fresh perspectives and ideas," said Joe Gleba, CEO / Managing Partner. "Bringing Nino, Danielle, Mark, Bill, and Rachel into our partnership group solidifies our commitment to advancing our firm's expertise and ensuring the enduring success of Porte Brown into the future. The contribution of their diverse skills and expertise is highly respected, and I'm eager to see how their new responsibilities will play a role in our continued growth."

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

