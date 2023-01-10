Porte Brown Names Karnatz as New Partner

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm providing accounting, audit, tax, technology, and wealth management services, announces that Daniel Karnatz, CPA, CVA, has been admitted as Partner effective January 1, 2023.

Karnatz leads Porte Brown's estate and trust practice where he helps clients and professionals with estate and gift tax planning including the related tax preparation required. Karnatz operates out of the firm's Elk Grove Village office, and he has more than seventeen years of experience providing accounting, consulting, and income tax services for businesses and individuals. Karnatz is also involved in the Valuation and Transition Planning practice in which he provides business valuation and transition planning services for a variety of businesses across a wide range of industries.

Dan is a licensed CPA as well as a Certified Valuation Analyst. He graduated from Valparaiso University with a B.S. in Business Administration, double majoring in Finance and Economics.

"Dan's client-focused approach and his dedication to building a professional network of industry professionals are just a few of the positive attributes that made his transition to the partner group a unanimous decision," said Joe Gleba, CEO/Managing Partner. "His move to partner helps ensure the future success of Porte Brown and continues a 75-year legacy of continuity of leadership," Gleba continued. "Dan's direction will be vital in navigating the firm and our clients through the upcoming and anticipated estate tax law changes. His proactive approach will allow the firm to continue to innovate and enact new strategies that will promote growth and long-term success."

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

