Porte Brown Ranks #1 - Best Place to Work in Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicago metro accounting firm, is pleased to announce it has earned the top spot in the 2024 Best Places to Work in Illinois competition at the recent award luncheon at Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn. The BPTW program is a combination survey, study and awards ceremony established to identify the top employers in the state of Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses.

"This is really exciting news," stated Joe Gleba, Porte Brown CEO and Managing Partner, after Workforce Research Group President Peter Burke awarded Porte Brown the number 1 slot among medium-sized companies that are between 100-499 U.S. employees. As part of the anonymous survey portion of the competition, Porte Brown staff members catapulted the 78-year-old firm to the top due to their appreciation for a benefit package that includes a focus on work-life balance, 100% paid health and vision insurance, opt-in dental insurance, profit-sharing, paid maternity-paternity-adoption leave, paid short-term and long-term disability, numerous staff appreciation events throughout the year, as well as a 100% paid master's degree program.

Gleba continued, "Our accounting firm has been participating in this program for many years. We love to hear about all the wonderful companies, the perks, the benefit packages, and team-building events. In fact, we have implemented a lot of these ideas at Porte Brown. For many years we've been fortunate to be named to the short list of recognized businesses and watch our name slowly make it to the top of the list. It's a great feeling just to be recognized, so being named first this year is a real honor."

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The final rankings are posted on the Daily Herald Suburban Business website (dailyherald.com/business). For more information on the Best Places to Work in Illinois program, visit bptwillinois.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments.

For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

