Porte Brown Receives 2022 Best of Accounting Award for Client Service Excellence

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm providing accounting, audit, tax, technology, and wealth management services, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality, based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2022 Best of Accounting winners are 60% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Porte Brown received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85.3% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 53% in 2021.

"Porte Brown works extremely hard to make client service a top priority, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way," said Joe Gleba, Porte Brown's Chief Executive Officer. "The feedback we receive from our clients is incredibly important and helps us develop new ways to improve the firm, which is a continuous and ongoing process."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Accounting award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Accounting winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services, such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions .

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

