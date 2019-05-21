Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland CPA firm providing accounting, audit, tax, technology and wealth management services, is pleased to announce Porte Brown Wealth Management is celebrating it's 10 year anniversary.

"Porte Brown Wealth Management could not have reached this milestone anniversary without the dedication of the entire Porte Brown Wealth Management staff and our client loyalty," said Ron Manso, CFP*, Director of Financial Services and a Partner* with Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Ron owned his own wealth management business for 20 years before joining Porte Brown.

According to Bruce Jones, Managing Partner of Porte Brown, "Ron and his team provide their clients with personalized attention and focus on their financial goals and address changes to their financial situations as they arise." "10 years ago Porte Brown had a vision and it's still going strong."

Over the past 10 years, Porte Brown Wealth Management has been awarded top awards from 1st Global with the most recent "Five Diamond Eagle" which is awarded to firms based on the criterion of the firm's production volume across all product lines.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 70 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

About 1st Global

1st Global was founded in 1992 by CPAs who believe that accounting, tax and estate planning firms are uniquely qualified to provide comprehensive wealth management services to their clients. 1st Global is a research and consulting partner that provides CPA, tax and estate planning firms with the education, technology, business-building framework and client solutions that make these firms leaders in their professions through dedicated professional client relationships built around wealth management. Around 350 firms have chosen to affiliate with 1st Global, making it one of the largest financial services partners for the tax, accounting and legal professions.

The Diamond Eagle award is given to firms based on the criterion of the firm's production volume across all product lines.

*Securities offered through 1st Global Capital Corp., Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through 1st Global Advisors, Inc. Insurance services offered through 1st Global Insurance Services, Inc.

