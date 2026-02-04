Porte Brown Wins ClearlyRated's 2026 Best of Accounting 5 Year Gold Award for Service Excellence

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm providing accounting, audit, tax, and technology services, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting 5 Year Gold Award for providing superior service to their clients for at least five consecutive years. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Clients of Best of Accounting winners are 70% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Less than one-fifth of Best of Accounting winners who participated in 2025 earned the Gold award distinction. Porte Brown received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 48%.

"We're proud to be recognized with the Best of Accounting 5 Year Gold Award for Service Excellence," said Joe Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "Delivering outstanding service has always been central to who we are as a firm. While this achievement reflects our team's dedication, it also motivates us to keep raising the bar and evolving our approach to meet the changing needs of our clients."

"It's an honor to introduce the 2026 Best of Accounting award winners," said Baker Nanduru, CEO of ClearlyRated. "These companies keep client experience front and center, pushing the envelope in innovative service approaches. Their work is shaping the future of accounting, and it's a privilege to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to all!"

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 80 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards.

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

ClearlyRated is the leading CX platform designed specifically for professional services firms. We help firms leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to gain deep insights, identify strengths and weaknesses, fuel data-driven action, build reputation and future-proof their organizations with third-party validation. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions.

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

