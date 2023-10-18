Porter Airlines and Viasat To Deliver Free, Fast In-flight Connectivity To An Additional 20 New Embraer E195-E2 Aircraft

CARLSBAD, Calif. and TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada's Porter Airlines and Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced Viasat's in-flight connectivity and wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) systems will be factory-installed on an additional 20 new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft on order. The first of these new aircraft are scheduled to begin service next year.

Porter Airlines is Canada's only airline to offer free, fast in-flight Wi-Fi across its entire Embraer E195-E2 fleet.

Powered by Viasat's Ka-band satellite technology and efficient use of bandwidth, connected Porter passengers aboard its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft are able to stream video or music, browse websites, use email or apps — all on their own personal electronic devices. The in-flight Wi-Fi also enables access to a wide array of free streaming entertainment, including movies and popular TV series. Additionally, Porter Airlines' in-flight Wi-Fi service is available gate-to-gate.

Porter's extension of its in-flight connectivity service aligns with its ongoing expansion efforts. The airline continues to fulfill its growth plans of building a North American network that currently includes cross-Canada destinations and routes to the southern and western U.S.

"It's clear that our passengers value the high-speed and high-quality Wi-Fi on our E195-E2 fleet, which allows them to stay entertained or connected to work while in the air," said Kevin Jackson, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our commitment to make the Wi-Fi fast and free has helped build on our award-winning approach to hospitality as we continue to expand across North America."

"It has been exciting for the team at Viasat to be a part of Porter Airlines' continued growth and its distinct onboard passenger experience with free Wi-Fi," said Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation. "As Porter Airlines brings on additional new E195-E2 aircraft to its existing fleet, and expands its route network, we look forward to supporting its vision for best-in-class in-flight entertainment and connectivity."

Porter placed an initial order with Viasat to outfit 30 E195-E2 aircraft. The majority of these are installed and operating today.

For more information on Porter Airlines, visit: www.flyporter.com. More information on Viasat's commercial aviation solutions can be found at vsat.co/commercial-aviation.

About Porter Airlines

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. On May 30, 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include among others, statements related to Viasat and Porter Airlines' relationship; the introduction of Viasat's IFC service on Porter Airlines' Embraer new E195-E2 aircraft; the enhanced, at-home internet experience passengers and crew can expect; Porter Airlines' plan to make the service available to all passengers; the availability, capabilities and performance of the Viasat in-flight internet equipment; the timing to connect the Porter fleet and the number of aircraft to be connected, and the satellites used to provide the service, including the future speed, capacity and coverage of the ViaSat-3 satellite constellation. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2023 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.