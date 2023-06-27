Porter Capital Provides Heubach with a Multi-Million Dollar Working Capital Facility to Boost Liquidity and Competitive Advantage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Corporation, a leading provider of working capital solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of a financing agreement aimed at enhancing the liquidity and competitive positioning of The Heubach Group, a renowned global pigment producer. In January 2022, Heubach and a private investment firm, acquired Clariant Pigments, resulting in the creation of a major contributor in the pigment technology industry operating under the Heubach brand.

To continue its growth trajectory, The Heubach Group sought the assistance of a financial advisory firm, which introduced them to Bob Reagan, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Porter Capital Corporation. With over 20 years of experience in business funding and extensive global connections, Reagan is an invaluable resource for orchestrating substantial transactions involving multinational corporations. Reflecting on the collaboration, Reagan stated, "It was a privilege to collaborate with European business leaders and navigate the complexities of this large-scale deal, ensuring working capital availability for Heubach's ongoing and future growth initiatives."

As a leading global provider of organic, inorganic, and anti-corrosive pigments, pigment preparations, and dyes, Heubach is recognized for its technological advancements and commitment to quality. With its global presence, Heubach operates across Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa through its nineteen state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Jerry Sahi, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis at the Heubach Group, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "I cannot overstate the outstanding leadership exhibited by Porter Capital and the seamless collaboration with their team. Despite the complexity of the deal, the Porter team remained dedicated and efficient. In three words the Porter Capital team is forthright, transparent, and most importantly agile, enabling the swift provision of working capital without bureaucratic hurdles that often delay results."

With a track record spanning over three decades, Porter Capital Corporation offers working capital solutions to companies operating in various industries nationwide. Throughout its history, Porter Capital has successfully provided over $8 billion in funding to both domestic and global companies with a presence in the United States. From startups to large enterprises, Porter Capital is adept at assisting companies with expansion efforts, facilitating acquisitions, and effectively managing unforeseen cash flow challenges.

John Cox Miller, Senior Vice President of Sales at Porter Capital, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Porter Capital is thrilled to be part of Heubach's continued success story and collaborate with their global leadership to provide the necessary working capital for liquidity, market expansion, and potential new acquisitions."

About Heubach Group

With a tradition of delivering excellence that stretches back over 200 years, the Heubach name is synonymous with innovation, attention to customer needs, and reliability in creating colors. Today's Heubach is a global industry leader in the field of pigments, pigment preparations, dyes, colorants, and specialty materials. Heubach is committed to the reliable supply of high-quality materials to meet customers demanding production environments. Sustainability is a part of the Heubach DNA. Heubach has a global manufacturing footprint including 19 facilities around the globe and generates approximately €1 billion in annual sales. For more information, please visit www.heubachcolor.com.

About Porter Capital Group

Porter Capital Corporation was founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and Donald Porter in Birmingham, AL. Porter offers working-capital solutions to businesses all over the country in a variety of industries. As a direct lender and factoring company, Porter Capital has provided over $8 billion in funding since its inception. Porter Capital offers Invoice Factoring and Asset Based Credit Lines up to $40 million. Since founding the company, Porter Capital has expanded to include a special transportation division known as Porter Freight Funding. The Porter businesses continue to grow by providing working capital solutions, emphasizing personalized, dedicated customer service without sacrificing speed and efficiency. To know more about Porter Capital Corporation and how it can be a working capital solution provider for businesses, call 1-888-865-7678 or visit its official website, portercap.com.

