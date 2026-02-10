Porter Capital Marks 35 Years of Growth, Relationship-Driven Service, and Progress Toward $15 Billion Funding Milestone

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital, a privately owned financial services company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is celebrating 35 years in business in 2026, marking more than three decades of steady growth, long-standing client relationships, and a relationship-first approach to providing working capital solutions to businesses nationwide.

Founded in 1991 by brothers Marc and the late Donald Porter, Porter Capital has grown from a local Birmingham-based firm into a nationally recognized provider of working capital solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Throughout its history, the company has remained focused on building trust through transparency, consistency, and personalized service.

"Thirty-five years in business is an incredible milestone, and it reflects the relationships we've built with our clients and our team over time," said Marc Porter, founder and owner of Porter Capital. "We've never tried to be everything to everyone. Our focus has always been on doing right by our customers, operating with discipline, and growing in a thoughtful, sustainable way."

"Reaching this anniversary is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team," said John Cox Miller, senior vice president of Porter Capital. "Our goal has always been to build long-term relationships and deliver dependable capital solutions that help businesses grow with confidence."

Built on Long-Term Relationships

While many financial institutions prioritize automation and transaction volume, Porter Capital has differentiated itself through hands-on service and long-term partnerships. This relationship-driven approach has enabled the company to navigate multiple economic cycles while continuing to expand its services and client base.

The company's stability is reflected in its leadership team, including Chief Financial Officer Scott Romanowski, who has been with Porter Capital for 23 years.

"I've seen the company grow through different economic environments, and what has remained constant is our commitment to our customers and our employees," said Romanowski. "Our conservative financial management and relationship-focused mindset have allowed us to grow responsibly while remaining a trusted partner to our clients year after year."

Strategic Growth With Deep Birmingham Roots

Porter Capital remains headquartered at 2112 1st Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama, maintaining strong ties to the local business community while serving clients nationwide. Through disciplined, strategic growth, the company has expanded its capabilities without losing the personalized service that has defined its brand for more than three decades.

Porter Capital is also the parent company of Porter Freight Funding, a transportation-focused factoring company created to serve the unique needs of carriers and fleets. Porter Freight Funding operates with the same values and disciplined growth strategy that have guided Porter Capital since its founding.

Looking Ahead

As Porter Capital marks its 35th year in business, the company remains focused on continued investment in its team, technology, and client relationships. With approximately $1.7 billion in invoices funded in 2025 alone, Porter Capital is on pace to reach $15 billion in cumulative funding in 2026.

