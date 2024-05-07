Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine names Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) winner of its 2024 Editor-in-Chief Awards, Best Mobility/Accessibility Provider category.

SNG Wins Award for the Fourth Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has named Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) the winner of its 2024 Editor-in-Chief Awards in the Best Mobility/Accessibility Provider category for the fourth time. SNG is a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company, and the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals.

As Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine, Bill Panoff travels significantly and reports back on his favorite travel experiences around the world. The awards are Panoff's way of honoring those in travel whom he feels have gone above and beyond in terms of service, quality and memorable moments.

The 2024 award winners were announced in an issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.

"I always say that travel is for everyone and that if you really want to go, nothing should hold you back," says Porthole Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff. "Special Needs Group is a perfect example of that philosophy in action, offering all kinds of solutions, from oxygen to mobility, to overcome all kinds of travel challenges. It's quality work for a good purpose."

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized once again by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine as the Best Mobility/Accessibility Provider," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "This award is a testament to our dedication to making travel accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We're grateful for the opportunity to empower individuals with special needs to experience the joy of cruising."

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®, a medical equipment and supply company, is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 217 metropolitan areas and cities located in 70 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

