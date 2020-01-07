Porthole Cruise Magazine Names Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) Winner of its 2020 Editor-in-Chief Awards, Best Mobility/Accessibility Provider Category

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Porthole Cruise Magazine has named Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea® (SNG) the winner of its 2020 Editor-in-Chief Awards in the Best Mobility/Accessibility Provider category for the third year in a row. SNG is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals.

As Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise Magazine, Bill Panoff travels significantly and reports back on his favorite travel experiences around the world. The awards are Panoff's way of honoring those in travel whom he feels have gone above and beyond in terms of service, quality and memorable moments.

The 2020 awards are announced in the January/February issue of Porthole, as well as at www.porthole.com.

"Special Needs Group's attention to detail and execution is first class and they are a leader in the cruise industry," said Panoff.

"We are honored to be named the Best Mobility/Accessibility Provider by Porthole Cruise Magazine for the third year in a row," said Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president & CEO of SNG. "The accessible market in the travel industry is growing at a rapid rate in the U.S., and it is our mission to empower individuals who have special needs and make their travel dreams come true."

About Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea®

Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® is the leading global provider of wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. It also offers a broad range of special needs equipment for purchase. Recommended by the world's major cruise lines for superior service and value, Special Needs Group also services guests visiting hotels, resorts, theme parks and convention centers. Special Needs Group is the travel industry's only total special needs travel solution. Special Needs Group provides service in 215 ports and cities located in 68 countries. It is located at 302 NW 1st Street, Dania Beach, FL 33004. For more information, visit www.specialneedsgroup.com or call 1-800-513-4515.

