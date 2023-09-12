Portillo's workers rally to demand a union contract

News provided by

Iron Workers Union

12 Sep, 2023, 13:30 ET

Workers Demand Company End Stall Tactics, Negotiate First Contract Immediately

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scores of unionizing Portillo's workers, community leaders, and labor allies participated in a "Caravan of Justice" on Saturday, ending at the Portillo's restaurant on West Addison. Workers and supporters rallied to demand Portillo's stop stalling and begin negotiations immediately.

Continue Reading
Portillo's workers and community supporters rally for a union contract
Portillo's workers and community supporters rally for a union contract

Brenda Bedolla, Organizer with the Iron Workers Union said, "It has been nearly 5 months since the workers standing beside me won their union, yet Portillo's management keeps on throwing their money away by paying hefty legal bills instead of investing those thousands of dollars in their workers."

"Portillo's CEO said earlier this month in an interview that he aspires for Portillo's to be a national brand, but do you want that national brand to have the track record of being a union buster?" continued Bedolla.

"Portillo's has time and time again told us that they are acting in our own best interest and that we should trust them when they say that they challenged our election results because they care about us," said Portillo's worker Jamie Figueroa. "The only one that Portillo's is looking out for is themselves... and their pockets. We are sick of their greediness and are here to send Portillo's a strong message that while they may want to ostracize us within the walls of our factory, we are not alone in our fight- we have our community behind us and we will continue to fight until we win," he continued.

Background: On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853. Portillo's continuously stated both before and after the vote count that they would respect the workers' decision to unionize and would bargain in good faith. However, instead of honoring the workers' vote, Portillo's has utilized stall tactics, including filing baseless election objections. Workers are demanding Portillo's drop their frivolous election objections and negotiate.    

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.