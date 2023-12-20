Portillo's workers win again at NLRB bringing them closer to a union contract

20 Dec, 2023

NLRB finds no merit in Portillo's election objections and appeals. 

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production warehouse workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853. Portillo's continuously stated both before and after the vote count that they would respect the workers' decision to unionize and would bargain in good faith. However, instead of honoring the workers' vote, Portillo's has utilized stall tactics, including filing a baseless election objection. On July 19, 2023, the National Labor Relations Board found no merit in Portillo's election objections. This ruling marked a significant step forward in the workers' unionization process. 

However, just under the August 2, 2023, deadline, Portillo's management has filed an appeal to the July 19th ruling against them further delaying the NLRB's official certification of the election results. On December 18, 2023 the National Labor Relations Board again ruled against Portillo's election appeals.

Workers demand the company accept this loss and adhere to its original promises to respect the workers' decision and negotiate.

"It was certainly disappointing to see Portillo's continuing to stall the process and deny the workers their union, especially given the promises management made to respect the workers' vote," said Brenda Bedolla, Iron Workers Union, Organizer. "All these workers want is to bargain their first union contract. We are thrilled the NLRB ruled against Portillo's frivolous objections and hope it means Portillo's will finally accept the workers decision, and negotiate." she continued. 

The Iron Workers Union (IW) represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, clean energy, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

SOURCE Iron Workers Union

