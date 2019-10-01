Portland Food Cart Tour Launches in City's East-Side Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lost Plate Food Tours, a local culinary tour company, launches their third route in Portland, Oregon. This tour focuses on the city's incredible food carts and food cart pods. The tour visits a half-dozen of the area's best food carts and food trucks while exploring Portland's off-the-beaten-path Eastside neighborhoods with a local Portlander.

Po' Boy Sandwiches made with local sausage, from a food cart featured on Lost Plate's new Portland Food Carts Tour.

"A lot of people visit Portland knowing that it has the country's most vibrant food cart scene, but they don't know where to start," said Michelle Bergey, co-founder of Lost Plate Food Tours. "Our job is to show them where to go and give them an experience they'd never be able to have on their own."

What customers can expect

The tour, called "Portland Food Carts, Pods & Patio Tour" will visit 6 locally run food carts and offer a huge selection of diverse dishes. Guests will get the chance to meet food cart owners and learn a bit about their story while eating their dishes and drinking tasty beverages, including local craft beer.

Each tour is led by one of Lost Plate's local guides, who will introduce the neighborhood while walking between each stop and give tips for where else to eat and drink in Portland.

"Our job is to do far more than just feed people," said Michelle. "We want each stop to be part of a story that shares the highlights of Portland's food scene, and hope guests walk away with a lot more than a full belly."

How customers can book

Tickets are only $65 per person and include all food and drinks enjoyed during the tour. Tickets can be booked at www.lostplate.com/pdx.

For more information

Visit: lostplate.com/pdx

Email: pdx@lostplate.com

Call: 503-409-5593

About lost plate

Lost Plate Food Tours is a family-run tour company based in Portland Oregon, hosting daily food tours and private dinner events that highlight the city's best food and beverage purveyors. Since launching their tours in 2017, they have hosted thousands of guests and are regarded as one of Portland's top culinary experiences.

