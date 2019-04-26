Portland General Electric announces first quarter 2019 results

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $73 million, or 82 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. This compares with net income of $64 million, or 72 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018.

"Against the backdrop of highly volatile regional energy markets, our power supply portfolio performed well, allowing us to effectively manage costs and deliver solid results," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "Additionally, we are advancing our transportation electrification plan to expand infrastructure and increase access vital to cleaner energy for Oregon."

Q1 2019 earnings compared to Q1 2018 earnings

The increase in first quarter earnings was primarily driven by colder temperatures resulting in higher energy deliveries, an increase in retail revenue and strong power supply portfolio performance. This was partially offset by higher market prices for power in the West due to cold temperatures that increased regional demand, lower than average wind and hydropower production, and pipeline capacity reductions in natural gas supply. Remaining earnings drivers include the absence of costs associated with Carty litigation in 2019 as compared to 2018, a reduction in production tax credits as wind underperformed and a decrease in miscellaneous other items.

2019 earnings guidance

PGE is affirming its 2019 guidance of $2.35 to $2.50 per diluted share. This guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Increase in retail deliveries of 0.5%

Average hydro conditions for the year

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available

Normal thermal plant operations

Depreciation and amortization expense between $400 million and $420 million

and Operating and maintenance costs between $585 million and $605 million

First Quarter 2019 earnings call and webcast — April 26, 2019

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26, 2019, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Lobdell, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Chris Liddle, director, Investor Relations and Treasury, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets, and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving more than 887,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has been delivering safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding earnings guidance; statements regarding future load, hydro conditions and operating and maintenance costs; statements concerning implementation of the company's integrated resource plan; statements concerning future compliance with regulations limiting emissions from generation facilities and the costs to achieve such compliance; as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including reductions in demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy markets conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; changes in capital market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects; the outcome of various legal and regulatory proceedings; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or liability for third party property damage; and cyber security breaches of the company's customer information system or operating systems, which may affect customer bills or other aspects of our operations. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this news release are based on information available to the company on the date hereof and such statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Prospective investors should also review the risks, assumptions and uncertainties listed in the company's most recent annual report on form 10-K and in other documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Revenues, net $ 570

$ 495 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 3

(2) Total revenues 573

493 Operating expenses:





Purchased power and fuel 179

130 Generation, transmission and distribution 77

69 Administrative and other 71

69 Depreciation and amortization 101

92 Taxes other than income taxes 34

33 Total operating expenses 462

393 Income from operations 111

100 Interest expense, net 32

31 Other income:





Allowance for equity funds used during construction 3

4 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 2

(1) Other income, net 5

3 Income before income tax expense 84

72 Income tax expense 11

8 Net income 73

64 Other comprehensive income 1

— Comprehensive income $ 74

$ 64







Weighted-average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted (in thousands) 89,309

89,160







Earnings per share—basic and diluted $ 0.82

$ 0.72

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 89

$ 119 Accounts receivable, net 226

193 Unbilled revenues 71

96 Inventories 81

84 Regulatory assets—current 21

61 Other current assets 108

90 Total current assets 596

643 Electric utility plant, net 6,747

6,887 Regulatory assets—noncurrent 380

401 Nuclear decommissioning trust 46

42 Non-qualified benefit plan trust 37

36 Other noncurrent assets 142

101 Total assets $ 7,948

$ 8,110





March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 136

$ 168 Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 32

55 Current portion of long-term debt 300

300 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 263

268 Total current liabilities 731

791 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,178

2,178 Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,356

1,355 Deferred income taxes 380

369 Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 309

307 Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 78

101 Asset retirement obligations 198

197 Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 103

103 Other noncurrent liabilities 67

203 Total liabilities 5,400

5,604 Commitments and contingencies (see notes)





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —

— Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,356,311 and 89,267,959 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,212

1,212 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8)

(7) Retained earnings 1,344

1,301 Total shareholders' equity 2,548

2,506 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,948

$ 8,110

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 73

$ 64 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 101

92 Deferred income taxes 9

6 Pension and other postretirement benefits 6

6 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (3)

(4) Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (4)

3 (Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform (5)

15 Other non-cash income and expenses, net 10

4 Changes in working capital:





(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and unbilled revenues (1)

45 Decrease (increase) in inventories 3

(2) Decrease (increase) in margin deposits, net 1

(6) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (13)

(17) Other working capital items, net (12)

(5) Other, net (9)

(7) Net cash provided by operating activities 156

194 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (150)

(131) Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 4

3 Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (2)

(3) Other, net (3)

1 Net cash used in investing activities (151)

(130) Cash flows from financing activities:





Dividends paid (32)

(30) Other (3)

(3) Net cash used in financing activities (35)

(33) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (30)

31 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 119

39 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 89

$ 70







Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 13

$ 13

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 290

50 %

$ 268

54 % Commercial 154

27



151

31

Industrial 44

8



44

9

Direct Access 11

2



10

2

Subtotal 499

87



473

96

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 3

1



(2)

—

Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net 7

1



(17)

(4)

Total retail revenues 509

89



454

92

Wholesale revenues 37

6



28

6

Other operating revenues 27

5



11

2

Total revenues $ 573

100 %

$ 493

100 %

















Energy deliveries (MWh in thousands):















Retail:















Residential 2,256

39 %

2,133

37 % Commercial 1,631

28



1,597

27

Industrial 708

12



680

12

Subtotal 4,595

79



4,410

76

Direct access:















Commercial 164

3



152

3

Industrial 360

6



345

6

Subtotal 524

9



497

9

Total retail energy deliveries 5,119

88



4,907

85

Wholesale energy deliveries 674

12



874

15

Total energy deliveries 5,793

100 %

5,781

100 %

















Average number of retail customers:















Residential 776,067

88 %

768,886

88 % Commercial 109,750

12



106,730

12

Industrial 199

—



206

—

Direct access 631

—



597

—

Total 886,647

100 %

876,419

100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2019

2018 Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 2,168



38 %

1,863



33 % Coal 1,335



24



545



10

Total thermal 3,503



62



2,408



43

Hydro 377



7



472



8

Wind 212



4



475



8

Total generation 4,092



73



3,355



59

Purchased power:













Term 1,258



22



1,747



31

Hydro 247



4



506



9

Wind 41



1



58



1

Total purchased power 1,546



27



2,311



41

Total system load 5,638



100 %

5,666



100 % Less: wholesale sales (674)







(874)





Retail load requirement 4,964







4,792







The following table indicates the number of heating degree-days for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

2019

2018

Avg. January 670



595



739 February 760



625



581 March 562



546



509 Year-to-date 1,992



1,766



1,829 Increase/(decrease) from the 15-year average 9 %

(3) %





