PORTLAND KNIFE CENTER OF EXCELLENCE FOUNDED BY OREGON'S LEADING KNIFE MANUFACTURERS

Competitors to join forces to uplift American craft and establish Portland as a destination for knife enthusiasts

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland's leading knife manufacturers proudly join together to announce the establishment of the Portland Knife Center of Excellence . Five Portland knife brands– Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Leatherman and STEELPORT Knife Co.– serve as founding members. With more knife companies headquartered in Portland than any other city in the United States, the Portland Knife Center of Excellence (PKCoE) aims to establish the Rose City as a destination that connects and celebrates a passionate knife community, while building pride in American craft, education and innovation.

Over 50-percent of knives sold domestically are manufactured in the Portland Metro area. Post this Five of the leading knife brands in the world come together in support of the newly founded Portland Knife Center of Excellence: Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Leatherman and STEELPORT Knife Co.

Over 50-percent of knives sold domestically are manufactured in the Portland Metro area, and the region boasts the highest concentration of knife and hand-tool companies in the country. The founding members have joined together in an unprecedented show of collaboration and community building to uplift their shared craft, supporting both local and global economies with job creation and demand for high-quality utility products.

In support of the initiative, Congressman Earl Blumenauer, representing the 3rd District of Oregon, says, "I am proud of the fact that Portland is America's knife manufacturing center of excellence. Too few people know that half of America's highest-quality knives are manufactured right here. Coupled with our amazing culinary scene is a unique opportunity to showcase some of the very finest pieces of an emerging story."

"As the founding members, we recognize the significance of our collective craftsmanship and the legacy of our brands. We represent more than 200 years of combined experience in knife design and manufacturing here in Portland, where the competition is fierce. We've long admired each other's dedication to excellence and innovation. Now, we are proud to unite and uphold a spirit of collaboration that will spotlight Portland's impact on the knife industry," shared Jon deAsis, CEO, Benchmade; Mark Schreiber, President, CRKT; Keith Carrato, Vice President/General Manager, Gerber Gear; Ben Rivera, CEO, Leatherman; and Ron Khormaei, Founder and CEO, STEELPORT Knife Co.

As its first public engagement, the PKCoE will come together on National Knife Day to host the inaugural Portland Knifemaker Showcase . Consumers are invited to visit the STEELPORT Knife Co. Factory on Saturday, August 24 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. PST to engage with PKCoE founding brands. Portland Government officials will deliver an official proclamation at the event, declaring the date as the Portland Day of Excellence in Knife Manufacturing. In addition, event attendees will be able to experience a live knife forging demonstration, a historical artifacts exhibit showcasing Portland's knifemaking history, and local food and drink.

Leading up to and during the event, knife enthusiasts are invited to enter the Ultimate Portland Knifemaker Giveaway where one winner will be awarded a knife prize package valued at over $5,000 USD. The prize includes a STEELPORT Knife Co. 3-Piece Essential Set; a seven-piece Leatherman tool set and Heritage Sheath, including the recently launched ARC®, the first multi-tool to designed with a MagnaCut Steel knife blade; a custom three-piece knife set and Station Knife from Benchmade; a three-piece CRKT knife set; and a six-piece knife kit from Gerber Gear. Online entries are open now and close on August 24, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Enter to win and view complete rules at https://www.pkcoe.org/ultimate-knifemaker-sweepstakes/ .

Additional support for the collaborative is being provided by Evolve, White-Summers, Stack Metallurgical Group, SurfacePrep, Travel Portland, Travel Oregon, Prosper Portland, and Oregon State University.

About Portland Knife Center of Excellence

Portland Knife Center of Excellence was established in 2024 by five Portland knife manufacturers– Benchmade, CRKT, Gerber Gear, Leatherman and STEELPORT Knife Co.– with the shared mission to establish Portland as a destination that connects and celebrates a passionate knife community, while building pride in American craft, education and innovation. For more information, please visit https://www.pkcoe.org/ .

MEDIA CONTACT

TURNER | Kim Rodgers

[email protected]

SOURCE Leatherman Tool Group