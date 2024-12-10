Portland Public Schools Selects YouScience to Empower Students with Career-Ready Skills Through Career and Technical Education (CTE) Programs

New partnership brings aptitude-driven career insights to Oregon's largest school district

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YouScience® , the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers, announces a partnership with Portland Public Schools (PPS), the largest school district in Oregon. This collaboration marks a significant step in enhancing PPS's Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway programs, starting with Benson Polytechnic High School and Leodis V. McDaniel High School. Through this partnership, PPS reaffirms its dedication to preparing students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in an increasingly dynamic workforce.

Portland Public Schools serves more than 44,000 students across 81 schools, making it one of the largest districts in the Pacific Northwest. The introduction of YouScience in PPS signifies a pivotal shift toward data-driven education that not only enhances student outcomes, but it also helps the district address workforce development needs in Oregon's largest urban area.

By integrating YouScience's aptitude-based tool, YouScience® Aptitude & Career Discovery , into its CTE programs, PPS aims to provide students with personalized insights into their natural talents and abilities. Unlike traditional interest-based platforms, YouScience leverages proven science to align students' aptitudes (or natural abilities) with in-demand career pathways. These insights empower students to make informed decisions about their educational and career journeys while supporting the district's vision of fostering a future-ready workforce.

"The partnership between Portland Public Schools and YouScience is a transformative step in aligning education with the needs of both students and the workforce," said Chris Brida, Director of Career and Technical Education, PPS. "By leveraging YouScience's innovative tools, we can empower every student in our district to uncover their unique strengths and connect with meaningful career pathways. By bringing together industry insights, educational excellence, and student potential, we are building bridges from the classroom to the careers of tomorrow."

YouScience has already demonstrated its impact in other Oregon CTE programs, such as the program at Henley High School in Klamath Falls. There, YouScience has been instrumental in connecting students with health science career opportunities and addressing critical workforce shortages, such as those at Sky Lakes Medical Center. YouScience is used in more than 100 middle and high schools throughout Oregon.

"Partnering with Portland Public Schools is a significant step for YouScience and our mission to close the skills gap in all parts of the United States," said Edson Barton, CEO of YouScience. "By empowering students with insights into their natural abilities, we're helping them discover and pursue career pathways that align with their unique talents and industry needs. This collaboration exemplifies how the combination of education and workforce development can create a brighter future for students and the communities they serve."

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills and exposure gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their aptitudes, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 11,500 educational institutions and millions of users nationwide.

