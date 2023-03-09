Portland Timbers partners with Wayfyndr to Enhance Fan Experience at Providence Park

PORTLAND, Ore., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayfyndr, a leading interactive venue mapping and guest experience platform, today announced its continued partnership with the Portland Timbers and Providence Park.

The partnership unlocks an enhanced matchday experience at Timbers and Thorns events, connecting fans with the information and resources they need to seamlessly plan, explore, and enhance their experience in and around Providence Park.

"We are proud to deliver Timbers and Thorns fans a world-class matchday experience," said Andrew Puddifoot, Managing Partner of Wayfyndr. "The updated Timbers platform provides fans a centralized hub for everything matchday related, ensuring they can find event and venue information wherever and whenever they need it."

The introduction of an upgraded PTFCmap.com allows fans to explore and engage with Providence Park via an interactive multi-level map and intuitive filtering system that makes it quick and easy to search event-specific concessions, merchandise stands, points of interest, guest amenities, brand activations, and entertainment pre, during, and post-event.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Wayfyndr, an innovative and local Portland firm whose initial design of PTFCmap.com has been instrumental in the fan experience at Providence Park," said CEO Heather Davis. "The enhanced and updated PTFCmap.com will make it even easier for fans to find what they need at Timbers and Thorns matches."

About Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers are an American men's professional soccer club based in Portland, Ore. that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Founded in 2009, the club began play in Major League Soccer (MLS) – the top division of men's professional soccer in the United States – in 2011, winning its first league championship in 2015. The club has been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League in 1975, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City.

About Wayfyndr

Wayfyndr is a leading interactive venue mapping and guest experience platform connecting guests with the information they need to plan, explore, and enhance their event experience. Established in 2020 and based in Portland, Oregon, Wayfyndr's web-based technology has delivered some of the world's largest and most popular sporting organizations, arenas, and events a centralized street–to-seat guest resource that makes navigating and interacting with an event effortless and friction-free. Visit www.wayfyndr.com to learn more.

