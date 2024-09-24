Portnox Announces Support for Microsoft External Authentication Methods (EAM), Expanding its Conditional Access for Applications Capabilities

Portnox enhances passwordless risk-based access for Enterprise Applications and improves user experience for Microsoft Entra ID users.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a leading provider of cloud-native, zero trust access control solutions, today announced support for Microsoft External Authentication Methods (EAM) for its Conditional Access for Applications solution. This new integration extends Portnox's commitment to delivering phishing-resistant passwordless authentication with risk-based assessment and compliance validation for enterprise applications.

Microsoft's EAM capability allows users to authenticate using non-Microsoft solutions, such as certificate-based authentication, FIDO2 keys, and third-party identity providers, further strengthening their access control policies across cloud, hybrid, and on-prem environments.

By incorporating Microsoft EAM into its Conditional Access for Applications solution, Portnox now provides customers with:

Enhanced Controls : An added layer of authentication security provided by continuous endpoint risk posture assessment for customers using Microsoft Entra ID.

: An added layer of authentication security provided by continuous endpoint risk posture assessment for customers using Microsoft Entra ID. Improved User Experience: A streamlined login experience that allows users to ditch passwords and replace hackable multi-factor methods with certificate-based authentication.

"With our support for Microsoft External Authentication Methods, customers can now improve access control and security across their entire suite of enterprise applications managed through Entra ID," said Denny LeCompte, CEO at Portnox. "This is just one more way Portnox continues to lead the charge in making passwordless, cloud-native access control accessible, scalable, and secure for the modern enterprise."

This integration supports Portnox's broader vision of providing a unified access control platform that meets the security and operational needs of enterprise organizations. As threats to identity and access control continue to evolve, Portnox remains committed to ensuring that its customers can confidently adopt the latest, most secure authentication technologies to protect their critical IT assets.

Related:

About Portnox

Portnox offers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the shift to zero trust. Hundreds of mid-market and enterprise companies have leveraged Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce powerful access, endpoint risk monitoring and remediation policies to strengthen their organizational security posture. By eliminating the need for any on-premises footprint common among traditional information security systems, Portnox allows companies – no matter their size, geo-distribution, or architecture – to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain these critical zero trust security policies with unprecedented ease.

SOURCE Portnox