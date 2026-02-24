Portnox Cloud Delivered Nearly 3x More Return, Cut Breach Cost Risk 75%, and Generated $5M in Financial Value, According to Independent Total Economic Impact Study

Analysis of a $5B enterprise finds payback in under six months, 40% lower networking technology costs, and 80% faster access to secure resources through cloud-native zero trust.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a leader in passwordless, universal zero trust, today released the findings of a commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study quantifying the business value of its cloud-native access control platform. The independent analysis, based on customer interviews with enterprise decision-makers, found that a composite organization—a globally distributed enterprise with $5 billion in annual revenue and 50,000 managed devices—achieved a 287% return on investment (ROI) over three years, a net present value (NPV) of $5 million, and a 75% reduction in exposure to breach costs from addressable attacks.

Key Findings

Forrester's analysis of the composite organization over a three-year period demonstrated:

Reduced risk of exposure to data breach costs from addressable attacks by 75% , by enforcing cloud-native zero trust policies and continuous device posture controls.

, by enforcing cloud-native zero trust policies and continuous device posture controls. A 287% 3-year ROI with payback in less than six months , delivering measurable financial impact while lowering the total cost of ownership.

, delivering measurable financial impact while lowering the total cost of ownership. Diminished networking technology costs by 40% , through elimination of on-premises infrastructure and simplifying licensing, reducing OpEx and CapEx expenditures.

, through elimination of on-premises infrastructure and simplifying licensing, reducing OpEx and CapEx expenditures. Accelerated secure access by 80%, improving end-user productivity and reducing friction for distributed workforces.

The analysis also identified additional operational efficiencies, including 95% improved customer network uptime and 90% faster time to value for new deployments.

"Credentials remain the most exploited attack vector in the enterprise—behind 80% of breaches. The Forrester study confirms what our customers experience daily: replacing legacy, credential-dependent access control with a cloud-native, passwordless approach doesn't just reduce risk dramatically, it also eliminates the infrastructure overhead and operational drag that legacy systems impose," said Denny LeCompte, Chief Executive Officer at Portnox. "For CISOs and IT leaders under pressure to do more with less, this study offers independent evidence that modernizing access control delivers security and financial outcomes simultaneously."

Interviewees said that prior to implementing Portnox Cloud, their organizations struggled with outdated or overly complex network access control (NAC) systems, which required significant maintenance, specialized knowledge, and on-premises infrastructure. These legacy systems often experienced latency and disruption, affecting IT teams and end users alike. The systems lacked compatibility with modern cloud environments and diverse device types, leading to operational inefficiencies and making it difficult to enforce consistent security and access policies across distributed environments. At the same time, organizations faced growing pressure to demonstrate compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks while lacking the centralized visibility and automated controls needed to do so efficiently.

After deploying Portnox Cloud, interviewees reported accelerated innovation and growth, supported by a stronger security foundation. They noted the platform's out-of-the-box visibility and easy-to-use interface as key enablers of centralized, simplified management across devices and users. Interviewees noted how this also helped improve business agility by supporting 90% faster time to value and agile expansion into new markets through organic growth and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Interviewees also shared that Portnox Cloud helped reduce reliance on centralized IT teams, enabling their organizations to scale without proportionally increasing headcount or complexity. As a result, technical staff are able to focus on more urgent and complex network security initiatives. This strengthened security posture led to measurable reductions in breach risk, improved regulatory compliance, and lower cybersecurity insurance costs.

Read the full study, "The Total Economic Impact™ Of Portnox Cloud: Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By Portnox Cloud," and gain more economic impact insights on the Portnox website.

About the Forrester TEI Study



The Total Economic Impact™ methodology developed by Forrester Consulting provides a framework for evaluating the financial impact of technology investments. For this study, Forrester created a composite organization based on interviews with Portnox Cloud customers and analyzed both quantitative benefits and costs to determine ROI, payback, and NPV.

About Portnox



Portnox reduces the enterprise attack surface through passwordless, universal zero trust—eliminating the credential vulnerability behind 80% of breaches while delivering a 287% ROI and a 75% reduction in breach risk validated by Forrester. Portnox Cloud enables organizations worldwide to realize secure access at scale, accelerate digital transformation, and demonstrate measurable security outcomes to leadership.

By eliminating the on-premises footprint of traditional access control systems, Portnox allows companies of any size or architecture to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain critical security policies with unprecedented ease. Thousands of enterprises leverage Portnox's award-winning unified access control platform to strengthen their organizational security posture. For more information, visit www.portnox.com.

SOURCE Portnox