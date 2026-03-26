Portnox Earns 2026 SC Award for Authentication Technology Underscoring Continued Market Momentum

The company was recognized at RSAC for enabling continuous, cloud-native authentication across modern enterprise environments and the full spectrum of human, machine, AI, and device identities.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a global leader in passwordless Universal Zero Trust access control, today announced it has won the 2026 SC Award for Best Authentication Technology . The recognition validates Portnox's continued momentum as enterprises respond to expanding attack surfaces and a rapidly growing mix of human, machine, device, and AI identities that require secure, continuous authentication and control across networks, applications, and infrastructure.

Portnox was recognized for helping organizations address the growing complexity of authentication in modern enterprise environments, where access decisions must account not only for user identity but also device posture and risks. Delivered as a cloud-native service, Portnox Cloud empowers enterprises to enforce authentication policies across distributed environments with centralized visibility, continuous trust, and reduced operational overhead—helping security teams strengthen resilience, improve response times, and reduce risk without the burden of physical infrastructure.

"Winning this award reflects our team's commitment to helping enterprises modernize access security for a far more dynamic and complex environment," said Denny LeCompte, CEO of Portnox. "As attack surfaces expand and organizations need to secure not just human users, but also machine, device, and emerging AI identities, legacy approaches are no longer enough. Portnox is helping enterprises move beyond password-dependent security toward continuous, cloud-native access control that strengthens protection, improves operational agility, and creates a better user experience."

"Portnox Cloud achieves operational continuity, enterprise resilience, measurable risk reduction, and support for modern environments, devices, and users, closing gaps in traditional tools," said Dr. Ed Harris, Global Director of Information Security at Mauser Packaging Solutions and SC Media Awards judge. "It seamlessly integrates with IAM, MDM, and EDR/XDR, enabling faster digital transformation."

The SC Awards , now in their 29th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems. The 2026 entries were evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges composed of industry leaders and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community.

"The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress," said Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. "Being named a winner is a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact."

Portnox Cloud stands out in a highly competitive field with its cloud native Universal Zero Trust access control platform, which unifies NAC, ZTNA, RADIUS, and TACACS+ into a single centralized interface. By eliminating the appliance tax of legacy hardware and accelerating the shift to certificate-based, passwordless authentication, Portnox helps organizations simplify operations, strengthen security, and enforce consistent policy across distributed enterprise environments. This approach has also been shown to deliver up to 80% faster access to enterprise resources, improving user productivity, while significantly reducing exposure to credential-based attacks.

About Portnox

Portnox is a global leader in cloud-native security, redefining enterprise access with Universal Zero Trust. Its unified, cloud-native platform helps organizations secure human, machine, device, and AI identities across networks, applications, and infrastructure with continuous enforcement, real-time visibility, and passwordless access. By enabling organizations to identify risk, enforce policy, isolate threats, and revoke access in real time, Portnox helps modern enterprises reduce complexity and strengthen security across distributed environments. Trusted by enterprises worldwide and securing nearly one million devices, Portnox delivers modern access security for every identity, everywhere. Learn more at Portnox.com and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Portnox