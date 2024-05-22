Portnox Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide gain access to Portnox Cloud to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portnox, a leading provider of cloud-native, zero trust access control solutions, today announced the availability of Portnox Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Portnox customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Mid-market and enterprise companies leverage Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce passwordless authentication, access control, endpoint risk monitoring, and remediation policies across their networks, applications, and infrastructure.

"We enjoy working closely with Microsoft and are very proud to be a Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, and now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace as well," said Portnox CEO Denny LeCompte. "We share Microsoft's commitment to providing customers with the highest level of protection against cyber threats."

"Microsoft welcomes Portnox Cloud to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Portnox help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."

The Portnox Cloud delivers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of permitter-less enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyber-attacks, and the shift to zero trust.

The Portnox Cloud is a unified zero trust security platform offering RADIUS authentication, Network Access Control (NAC), infrastructure administration, and Conditional Access for Applications. Portnox customers are able to spin up the platform's cloud RADIUS service and unlock powerful zero trust network authentication across wired and wireless network access layers. Portnox Cloud takes network administration up a level with scalable, zero trust NAC for distributed environments that can be deployed in minutes. Additionally, the Portnox Cloud helps keep security auditors off your back with powerful AAA (Authentication, Authorization, & Accounting) services for your networking infrastructure with Portnox's cloud-native TACACS+ solution. Finally, Portnox's Conditional Access for Applications extends passwordless authentication, access control, and risk mitigation capabilities to customers' enterprise SaaS and on-premises applications.

Available integrations with the Portnox Cloud include Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Sentinel, Jamf, Google Workspace, Okta, JumpCloud, and many more. Portnox is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and is SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified.

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Portnox Cloud on its page in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Portnox

Portnox offers cloud-native zero trust access control and cybersecurity essentials that enable agile, resource-constrained IT teams to proactively address today's most pressing security challenges: the rapid expansion of enterprise networks, the proliferation of connected device types, the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the shift to zero trust. Hundreds of mid-market and enterprise companies have leveraged Portnox's award-winning security products to enforce powerful access, endpoint risk monitoring and remediation policies to strengthen their organizational security posture. By eliminating the need for any on-premises footprint common among traditional information security systems, Portnox allows companies – no matter their size, geo-distribution, or architecture – to deploy, scale, enforce and maintain these critical zero trust security policies with unprecedented ease.

SOURCE Portnox