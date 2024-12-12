Porton Pharma Solutions and Aojin Life Sciences Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance XDC Conjugate Drugs for Dual IND Filings in China and the U.S.

CHONGQING, China, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. ("Porton") announced a strategic partnership with Aojin Life Sciences (Yixing) Co., Ltd. ("Aojin Life Sciences").

Porton will provide comprehensive CDMO services for Aojin in the CMC pharmaceutical research and GMP production of XDC conjugate drugs, targeting dual IND filings in China and the United States. Leveraging nearly two decades of end-to-end integrated CDMO service experiences, Porton has assembled a multidisciplinary project team that bridges drug substance and drug product technologies, integrating expertise in both small and large molecules. This strategic collaboration marks the beginning of a comprehensive and in-depth partnership between Porton and Aojin in the XDC conjugate drug sector. Together, we aim to promote the vigorous development of global XDC conjugate drugs, enabling the public's early access to good medicines.

About Aojin Life Sciences:

Aojin Life Sciences (Yixing) Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precise drug delivery technology platforms and XDC conjugated drugs. It was jointly founded by Jiangsu Kingsly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Hong Kong OD Therapeutics, Ltd. The core technical management team brings over 30 years of experience in drug development with multinational corporations and biotech companies. Aojin Life Sciences possesses proprietary platform technology aimed at developing conjugated drugs that can deliver drugs in vivo with spatial and temporal control. By leveraging innovative technology, the company fundamentally improves the safety and efficacy of drugs, addresses urgent clinical challenges, and meets unmet clinical needs.

About Porton:

With over 4300 employees, Porton Pharma Solutions, a global company with R&D and GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities across the US, EU and China, provides customer-centric innovative and reliable CDMO solutions for Small Molecules, Tides, Biologics and Conjugates (ADCs, AOCs, PDCs, RDCs, etc.), and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products from pre-clinical to commercial stages.

About Porton Biologics and Conjugates CDMO Platform

Porton Biologics and Conjugates CDMO Platform offers comprehensive, one-stop drug development and manufacturing services for biologics and conjugates, including ADCs, AOCs, PDCs, RDCs, and more.

SOURCE Porton Pharma Solutions