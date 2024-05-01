Portraits of Veterans Painted by President George W. Bush Coming to Walt Disney World Resort

The special exhibit, Portraits of Courage, will be hosted inside the American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT starting June 9

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney Company announced it will host "Portraits of Courage: A Commander's Tribute to America's Warriors," a special exhibit from the George W. Bush Institute, for a 12-month exhibition inside The American Adventure pavilion at EPCOT located at Walt Disney World Resort starting with a grand opening on June 9.

Growing out of President George W. Bush's personal commitment and the ongoing work of the Bush Institute's Veterans and Military Families program, the exhibit brings together more than 60 full-color portraits painted by President Bush of service members and veterans who have served the nation with honor since 9/11, and whom the President has come to know personally since leaving office.

"Celebrating those who give so much to our country has been part of the fabric of The Walt Disney Company throughout our 100-year history," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences. "We're grateful to the Bush Institute for allowing us to feature this special collection and share it with our guests."

Each painting is accompanied by the inspiring story of the veteran depicted, written by the President. As guests walk through the exhibit, they will encounter the faces and the hearts of those who answered the nation's call and learn of their bravery on the battlefield, their journey to recovery and the continued leadership and contributions they make as civilians.

"We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year," said Ken Hersh, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center. "My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our servicemembers and their families face when transitioning out of the military."

Additionally, the exhibit includes information and resources created to support veterans and their families. One of those resources is a tool for veterans and their families to easily connect to no cost, high quality, mental and brain health care. To learn more about Check-In, visit www.veterancheckin.org.

For more than 100 years, The Walt Disney Company has admired U.S. military service dating back to founders Walt and Roy O. Disney, who both served their country during the First World War. Since 2012, Disney has contributed more than twenty million dollars in funding and media support to nonprofit organizations that focus on bringing joy to veterans and military families.

Today, Disney proudly salutes the thousands of U.S. military veterans who work in all sectors of the company as part of the Heroes Work Here initiative and is honored to celebrate military families with special discounts, daily flag retreat ceremonies at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort and more.

To learn more about the company's commitment to championing veterans and military families, visit Impact.Disney.com.

About Disney Experiences

Disney Experiences brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company's powerful brands and franchises — including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Fox and National Geographic — into the daily lives of families and fans around the world to create magical memories that last a lifetime.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on July 17, 1955, he created a unique destination built around storytelling and immersive experiences, ushering in a new era of family entertainment. More than 65 years later, Disney has grown into one of the world's leading providers of family travel and leisure experiences, with iconic businesses including six resort destinations with 12 theme parks and 55 resort hotels in the United States, Europe and Asia; a top-rated cruise line with five ships and plans for three more; a luxurious family beach resort in Hawai'i; a popular vacation ownership program; and an award-winning guided family adventure business. Disney's global consumer products operations include the world's leading licensing business; the world's largest children's publishing brands; one of the world's largest licensors of games across all platforms; and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

These experiences are created by Disney Imagineers, the creative force behind experiences found in Disney theme parks, resort hotels, cruise ships and consumer products — including books, games and merchandise.

About the George W. Bush Institute

The George W. Bush Institute is a solution-oriented nonpartisan policy organization focused on ensuring opportunity for all, strengthening democracy, and advancing free societies. Housed within the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the Bush Institute is rooted in compassionate conservative values and committed to creating positive, meaningful and lasting change at home and abroad. We utilize our unique platform and convening power to advance solutions to national and global issues of the day. Learn more at bushcenter.org.

