Portugal signs contract for acquisition of five Multi-Mission Airlift KC-390

ÉVORA, Portugal, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese Government and Embraer signed today, at a ceremony held at Embraer's facility in Évora, a contract for the acquisition of five multi-mission airlifters Embraer KC-390. Additionally, services and support and a flight simulator are included in the contract as part of the process to modernize Portuguese Air Force capabilities to support national Armed Forces operations and increase readiness in missions of public interest. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2023.

The KC-390 is designed to set new standards for efficiency and productivity in its category while presenting the lowest life-cycle cost of the market. The aircraft fully meets the requirements of the Portuguese Air Force, being able to perform different types of military and civilian missions including, humanitarian support, medical evacuation, search and rescue, and firefighting, superior cargo and troops transport, aerial delivery and aerial refueling capabilities.

"This is the highest achievement of a careful selection process that makes us proud, representing the entry of the KC-390 into the international market. The KC-390 will meet Portugal's operational needs, ensuring the ability to integrate with allied nations for decades to come", said Jackson Schneider, President and CEO of Embraer Defense & Security. "This contract strengthens the industrial partnership between Portugal and Embraer, contributing to the development of the engineering and aeronautics industry in Portugal."

Portugal is the largest international partner of the KC-390 program and its participation in the development and production of the aircraft is recognized as having had a positive economic impact in the generation of jobs, new investments, increased exports and technological advances.

The KC-390 has received its Civil Certification from the Brazilian National Aviation Agency (ANAC) in 2018 and is now in full serial production. Entry into service is expected to occur in the 3rd quarter of 2019 with the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), with follow-on deliveries to occur throughout the year.

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer celebrates its 50th anniversary with businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

PRESS OFFICES:



Headquarters (Brazil)



Corporate Communications

embraer@idealhks.com

Cell: +55 11 98890 7777

Tel.: +55 11 4873 7984



North America



Alyssa Ten Eyck

ayeck@embraer.com

Cell: +1 954 383 0460

Tel.: +1 954 359 3847



Europe, Middle East and Africa



Guy Douglas

guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com

Cell: +31 (0)657120121

Tell: +31 (0)202158109



China



Mirage Zhong

mirage.zhong@bjs.embraer.com

Cell: +86 185 1378 5180

Tel.: +86 10 6598 9988



Asia Pacific



Nilma Missir-Boissac

nilma.boissac@sin.embraer.com

Cell: +65 9012 8428

Tel.: +65 6305 9955

SOURCE Embraer S.A.