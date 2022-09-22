Portuguese Space Agency promotes aerospace sector with European competition

- EuRoC – European Rocketry Challenge is the European rocket launch competition aimed at university students

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portuguese Space Agency promotes, for the third consecutive year, the EuRoC – European Rocketry Challenge, a rocket launch competition aimed at European university students. The competition takes place between 11th and 18th of October, in Ponte de Sor and Campo Militar de Santa Margarida (Portugal), and counts with the participation of 21 European teams.

EuRoC emerged in 2021 and is one of the Portuguese Space Agency's various bets in the area of education, which has been one of the strategic pillars of its performance since its foundation, in 2019. The Portuguese Space Agency, which sees the future of Portuguese Space ecosystem, aims to promote and strengthen the space sector in Portugal, for the benefit of society and the national and international economy.

"The multidisciplinary of the space sector is one of the opportunities for ecosystem growth and an added value that Portuguese Space Agency has sought to promote, namely by valuing the diversity in the constitution of the teams participating in EuRoC. Coming from different areas of knowledge, ranging from engineering to management, from cinema to biology, the teams represent a microcosm of what is the reality in the sector," says Ricardo Conde, president of the Portuguese Space Agency. "EuRoC has grown and consolidated. Today it is undeniably a benchmark contest for European university students."

The strategic objectives of the Portuguese Space Agency call for the need to stimulate technical skills, training and attracting qualified human resources and promoting activities in collaboration with European and international partners, through scientific research, innovation, education and the promotion of scientific culture.

Ricardo Conde, president of the Portuguese Space Agency, adds that "despite all the progress achieved in the last 20 years, the national space sector still has great challenges and barriers in order to increase its size, influence and competitiveness, namely in terms of the impact of installed capacity on the economy and society. The sooner we start acting, the greater impact on the future."

About EuRoC – European Rocketry Challenge:

EuRoC – European Rocketry Challenge is the first university rocket launch competition in Europe, promoted by the Portuguese Space Agency. Since 2020, EuRoC seeks to encourage university students to design, build and launch their own rockets, promoting the development of student's technological skills in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, among others.

