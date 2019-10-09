POS Aviation Selects IBS Software's Cloud Platform to Power Cargo Terminal Operations in Malaysia

Pos Aviation selected IBS to help transform its core systems based on iCargo's unrivaled capability to provide an end-to-end cargo management platform. iCargo's extensive repository of product features offers cargo ground handlers unmatched capabilities to leverage digital solutions to improve the customer experience, enhanced steering and monitoring of warehouse processes and enhance paperless cargo. The implementation has seen the adoption of cutting edge technology such as enterprise mobility and automated electronic task delivery introduced into the business process.

iCargo has recorded remarkable traction in the market to emerge as the most definitive cargo management solution in the air transportation industry today. Over 35 leading operators around the world - airlines, cargo terminal operators and ground handling agents - depend on the platform for their mission critical operations.

Pos Aviation, the only independent cargo ground handler in Malaysia, also offers inflight catering and aircraft maintenance and engineering services to inbound and outbound international commercial airlines in Malaysia. It has recently tied up with majors like Alibaba and Lazada to enter the e-commerce space as part of its growth strategy.

CEO of Pos Aviation, Woo Kam Weng said, "We are glad that we decided to work with IBS for our new cargo system. It is proven to be a good product enabling Pos Aviation to continue providing excellent services to our international customers. We have achieved better service levels whilst improving our cost efficiency and productivity."

"I am delighted to welcome Pos Aviation to the iCargo family. Our partnership with Pos Aviation is an important step in the air cargo industry, delivering next generation business practices through the use of innovative technology," said Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Airline Cargo Services, IBS Software. "The expanding customer base of iCargo across air cargo carriers and now in the ground handling agent (GHA) space will open new avenues for collaboration and partnership in the industry. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Pos Aviation."

IBS's deal with Pos Aviation comes 18 months after news of its partnership with dnata, an Emirates group company, and one of the largest and fastest growing ground handlers in the world.

About IBS Software

IBS is a multi-national, vertical SaaS software company, providing new-generation solutions that manage mission critical operations of some of the best airlines, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, top oil & gas companies and renowned travel distributors & hotel groups in the world. IBS also offers consulting and domain-led software services in these business verticals. IBS is a Blackstone invested company and operates from 10 offices across the world serving 170+ customers. To the aviation industry, IBS offers IT systems for passenger services (including Loyalty and staff travel), cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations and aircraft maintenance engineering, making it the enterprise that offers the widest range of technology products to the aviation industry. Further information can be found at https://www.ibsplc.com/

About Pos Aviation

Pos Aviation Sdn. Bhd. a subsidiary of the renowned conglomerate DRB-HICOM & Pos Malaysia was incorporated on the 09th February 1995. Malaysia's only licensed independent ground handler that provides a comprehensive range of services to various commercial airlines operating into and through Malaysian Airports. This includes Ground Handling, Cargo Handling, Aircraft Maintenance & Engineering and Inflight Catering.

