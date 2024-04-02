Poshmark Celebrates Earth Month With a New Series of Live Shopping Events Hosted by Sustainable Brands

Rothy's, Christy Dawn, and more to host Posh Shows alongside Poshmark sellers to spotlight circular fashion and resale community

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced it is partnering with seven sustainable brands on a series of live shopping events in celebration of Earth Month. During this month-long program, brand partners will be holding live events on Poshmark for the first time, leveraging Poshmark's Posh Shows product to connect directly with their fans, support secondhand sellers of their brand, auction one-of-a-kind merchandise, and celebrate the durability and circularity of their products.

Throughout Earth Month, partners will each host live events that will support Poshmark sellers using Poshmark's "Share Shows" feature, inviting community members to auction their own preloved styles from the brand. Sustainable fashion brand Rothy's will co-host their show alongside a Poshmark seller, while regenerative lifestyle brand Christy Dawn will host a show that exclusively features merchandise from Poshmark sellers, inviting them to celebrate the story and sustainable features of each item. Brands including Pact, Wolven, Cleobella, Whimsy + Row, and Aday will also auction exclusive and sample merchandise during their Posh Shows, as well as items from Poshmark sellers, giving a second life to discounted and one-of-a-kind items while actively diverting from landfills. Poshmark will contribute 10% of net gross merchandise value from each show to support tree planting projects with veritree. For the full calendar of events, visit https://blog.poshmark.com/2024/04/01/earth-month/.

"In celebration of Earth Month, Poshmark is offering a unique opportunity for sustainable brands to engage with and support some of their most passionate fans on Poshmark – in a live, interactive, and fun format," said Steven Tristan Young, Chief Marketing Officer of Poshmark. "By inviting brands to host Posh Shows for the first time, our partners will be able to build genuine connections with Poshmark's highly engaged, environmentally-conscious community, all while helping our sellers make sales and working together to champion a more circular future for fashion."

"Rothy's is excited to join forces with Poshmark this Earth Month to celebrate and reward a passionate resale community for extending the life of their Rothy's, which are not only crafted from recycled plastic bottles, but also remarkably durable" said Jamie Gersch, Chief Marketing Officer of Rothy's. "Together, Rothy's and Poshmark are modeling a more circular future for fashion, where brands encourage customers to keep their closets in circulation, and give their items another life through resale."

Poshmark shoppers are increasingly drawn to sustainable materials and brands. Orders for partner brands like Pact, Rothy's, and Christy Dawn have increased by 168%, 51%, and 51% respectively over the past two years. Shoppers are also seeking items made of natural materials, with searches for listings containing the phrases "organic cotton" and "100% wool" up by 102% and 69% respectively over the past two years.

Throughout Earth Month, Poshmark will be spotlighting the secondhand community on its social channels and blog, and offering upcycling, sourcing, and packaging tips. To encourage shoppers and sellers to embrace circularity, Poshmark is offering over $15,000 in Posh Credit prizes to those who list, Reposh, or purchase an item, or tune in to a Posh Show during eligible periods in April. For official rules, visit https://blog.poshmark.com/earth-month-2024-giveaway/.

Sustainability at Poshmark

Since 2011, Poshmark shoppers have kept over 300 million items in circulation and out of landfills. Shoppers can easily further extend the lifespan of an item by using the Reposh feature, which allows them to efficiently relist an item purchased on Poshmark. Since unveiling the feature in 2020, over 9 million items have been Reposhed. Additionally, in partnership with veritree, Poshmark and its community has supported the planting of more than 60,000 new trees in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.veritree.com/impact-hub/poshmark.

