Poshmark, Inc. Appoints First Chief Revenue Officer

Renowned fashion executive to unify merchandising, brand, and revenue strategy in a pivotal step for the company's evolution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth von der Goltz as its first Chief Revenue Officer, a move that marks a pivotal evolution in the company's organizational structure and long-term strategy.

Von der Goltz will join in January, overseeing all commercial and marketing functions—including merchandising and sourcing, partnerships, customer acquisition and growth, brand and creative, and communications and social media. In this role, she will unite creative direction with commercial strategy into a cohesive revenue engine. This represents Poshmark's first attempt in its history to employ active merchandising and curated assortments as part of its strategy and redefine the company's brand and awareness.

"Elizabeth's appointment marks a milestone moment for us," said Namsun Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Poshmark. "We've always been a product and tech company at heart, but our next phase envisions pairing that DNA with commercial precision, creativity and brand strength. Elizabeth brings the rare combination of luxury fashion, digital retail strategy, and global merchandising and operational expertise. She is truly unique in her vision for channeling merchandising strategy into brand identity and translating brand equity into measurable growth and customer advocacy."

Von der Goltz joins Poshmark with more than two decades of global experience in fashion, luxury, and e-commerce, spanning major markets including New York, London, and Hong Kong. She held senior leadership roles at Bergdorf Goodman, one of New York's most storied luxury retailers, where she oversaw key designer categories and fine jewelry. She later served as Global Buying Director for Net-a-Porter, a leading international fashion e-commerce platform, managing large global teams, shaping commercial strategy, and launching programs that advanced emerging designers, sustainability efforts, and new regional market expansion. Most recently, she was the Chief Commercial Officer at Matches Fashion, the Chief Executive Officer at Browns, and the Chief Fashion and Merchandising Officer at Farfetch, which allowed her to bridge omnichannel retail, digital growth, and elevated merchandising strategy—bringing together a uniquely potent blend of taste, operational rigor, and modern commercial insight. Von der Goltz holds a Bachelor of Arts in Art History from Georgetown University and an MBA from Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

"Throughout my career—from best-in-class brick-and-mortar to global e-commerce and luxury marketplaces—I've always focused on one question: what's next for the consumer? As the industry evolves, the future is taking shape in social commerce, peer-to-peer connection, and circular fashion, and I'm thrilled to join Poshmark at this pivotal moment," said von der Goltz. "The opportunity to merge world-class product and technology with strategic merchandising and brand creation is incredibly powerful. Resale and vintage have already become a mainstream part of shoppers' closets and represent a structural shift in retail consumption. It's an honor to join the leading fashion resale marketplace and its iconic community as Chief Revenue Officer to help shape the next era of how people discover, buy, and sell fashion."

The creation of the Chief Revenue Officer role represents a significant shift for Poshmark, signaling a move from a purely product- and technology-led model to a more integrated and creative retail experience—one in which technological innovation and commercial execution operate in true partnership. Building on Poshmark's recent appointment of Heather Friedland as its first-ever Chief Product Officer, Elizabeth's expertise is exactly what the company sought to complete building out the next generation of its leadership team.

