Poshmark Launches Posh Party LIVE, a New Virtual Shopping Experience Fueled by the Power of Curation and Community

Product combines popular live selling technology with curated listings to amplify discovery of new styles and sellers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today announced Posh Party LIVE, a new type of real-time shopping event that allows buyers and sellers to come together to sell, shop, and share curated merchandise. A transformation of Poshmark's popular Posh Parties, Posh Party LIVE combines the two ways to shop and sell on Poshmark, bringing together dynamic, live Posh Shows, and the millions of unique listings in Poshmark sellers' closets. Each Posh Party LIVE is merchandised to a unique theme – from Summer Neutrals to Luxury Goods – providing an easy, social way to discover and share hand-picked items, connect with others over similar interests and styles, and make sales.

Discover curated listings, sellers, and live shows via the reimagined Posh Party LIVE feed - image courtesy of Poshmark

Posh Party LIVE provides a way for everyone on Poshmark to participate, connect with, and support one another:

Shoppers: Posh Party LIVE enables shoppers to search and shop everything related to the party theme, including listings, live Posh Shows, and brands – making it easier to discover new styles and closets that match their interests. Additionally, an interactive Posh Party LIVE feed displays current, relevant auctions to shoppers so that they don't miss their next great deal.

Sellers: Any seller can use Posh Party LIVE to connect with customers, expand closet visibility and liquidity, and build community. Sellers can host their own Posh Show to match the theme, or share an individual closet listing, where it can be featured in the Posh Party LIVE feed or by another Posh Shows host, who can leverage their energy and audience to auction the item for the seller.

Party Hosts: Every Posh Party LIVE is led by ten hand-picked Party Hosts who embrace their personal style and perspective to curate live shows and listings. Party Hosts guide the LIVE party by selecting Host Picks, which are displayed prominently, and by hosting live Posh Shows where they auction trending listings and spotlight other sellers. They can also select other Posh Shows hosts to be a Featured Host, which merges the audiences and livestreams of two Shows, aggregating event traffic and creating a greater opportunity to sell.

"At Poshmark, we are always looking for ways to make online commerce more social, more connected and more fun, all while driving value for our passionate community of shoppers and sellers," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. "With Posh Party LIVE, we are building the ultimate next-generation live shopping event, where we're merging the excitement and urgency of live Posh Shows with curated picks available from millions of closets across Poshmark – the end result is like a virtual shopping party with your most fashionable friends, providing more ways to make new sales, find new styles, and bolster our culture of sellers helping sellers."

Every Posh Party LIVE will feature a real-time feed highlighting different ways to participate, including: shopping live auctions, joining a Party Host's show to shop their picks, or browsing a curated assortment of listings that have been shared by the community.

To celebrate Posh Party LIVE, Poshmark is hosting an ongoing LIVE series featuring over 20 digital creators who will serve as Party Hosts alongside Posh Ambassador community members. Every Tuesday and Thursday between June 18 and July 25, notable creators such as Talia Hubble (@taliahubble) will spotlight their favorite hand-picked listings and shows that reflect trending aesthetics, seasonal styles, and popular brands.

Posh Party LIVE builds on the strong momentum of Posh Shows and expands the ways in which anyone can participate in live shopping and selling on Poshmark. With over 1 million Posh Shows hosted, the concept of live selling continues to unlock new ways for creators to interact with their audiences. Since launching Posh Shows, the number of sellers earning at least $100K yearly on Poshmark has increased by nearly 50%.

Posh Party LIVE events happen daily at 2 p.m. PT, with more event times to be added in the future. To find upcoming Posh Party LIVE events, visit poshmark.com/parties . To learn more about Posh Party LIVE, visit: https://blog.poshmark.com/your-guide-to-posh-party-live/ .

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 130 million users and generated over $10 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com.

