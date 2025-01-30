Poshmark Marks Milestone with Debut of Smart List AI, Ushering in the Next Chapter of AI-Powered Resale

New technology unlocks smarter, more efficient listing tool to fuel seller growth and success

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant community and real-time social experiences, today unveils Smart List AI, a game-changing new feature designed to streamline the listing process by enhancing efficiency with the power of generative AI. This innovation is a key moment in Poshmark's vision to reimagine resale through cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. By integrating advanced technology in the listing process, Poshmark is transforming how sellers engage with the platform, paving the way for a more seamless, AI-powered marketplace. As a key pillar in this effort, Smart List AI is the first of many new advancements to put AI at Poshmark's core.

Smart List AI generates a comprehensive Poshmark listing with a photo upload and a few clicks.

Smart List AI acts as a co-pilot for sellers, using artificial intelligence to generate listing details across any category and department from a single photo upload while guiding sellers step-by-step through the process. By automating the creation of key listing elements such as title, description, and category, the feature has significantly simplified listing on Poshmark. In fact, Smart List AI has reduced listing time by 48% on average, empowering sellers to list more, expand inventory options, and accelerate the growth of their businesses. This new addition to Poshmark's suite of seller tools not only ensures high-quality listings, but also boosts searchability and increases buyer confidence.

Here's how Smart List AI works:

Tap the Smart List AI button in the Sell tab on the Poshmark app. Snap or upload a picture of the item. Review the auto-generated listing, which includes key details such as title, description, and category. Add additional details to showcase what makes your item unique.

"The introduction of Smart List AI marks a pivotal step in Poshmark's journey to develop new and practical opportunities for AI to reimagine the secondhand shopping experience," said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. "Our vision is to shape the future of resale by leveraging AI and innovative technologies to build a seamless, next-generation marketplace for our community to thrive. The launch of Smart List AI exemplifies this vision, empowering sellers to create detailed, compelling listings using just a single photo, saving time while enhancing business scalability."

Poshmark is reshaping the future of its platform by integrating AI into the seller experience, harnessing advanced technologies and machine learning to overhaul every step of the resale journey. Through constant innovation and the power of community, Poshmark is building a reimagined marketplace where fashion lovers can connect, sell, and shop smarter.

Smart List AI will be available for all mobile app users on iOS in the U.S. and Canada in February 2025. To learn more, visit https://blog.poshmark.com/2025/01/30/introducing-smart-list-ai/ .

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is a leading fashion resale marketplace powered by a vibrant, highly engaged community of buyers and sellers and real-time social experiences. Designed to make online selling fun, more social and easier than ever, Poshmark empowers its sellers to turn their closet into a thriving business and share their style with the world. Since its founding in 2011, Poshmark has grown its community to over 130 million users and generated over $10 billion in GMV, helping sellers realize billions in earnings, delighting buyers with deals and one-of-a-kind items, and building a more sustainable future for fashion. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com , and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Poshmark, Inc.