Poshmark Unveils Redesigned App, Ushering in New Chapter of Style Discovery

Reimagined, modern experience brings inspiration to the forefront with guided discovery and streamlined seller tools

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Poshmark, the leading fashion marketplace where style comes alive through discovery, self-expression, and community engagement, today announced the launch of its redesigned app, marking a defining evolution in how people discover, shop, and sell on the platform.

The reimagined app delivers:

Poshmark's redesigned app marks a defining evolution in how people discover, shop, and sell on the platform.

Guided Discovery: Curated, trend inspired browsing that encourages exploration of individual pieces and full outfits.

Streamlined Closets: Cleaner look with a straightforward, easy-to-use design.

Simplified Seller Experience: Seller Tools serves as a command center, consolidating all seller essentials into one simple, streamlined platform. Sellers will spend less time on closet management and more curating new inventory.

Amplified Visual Impact: Clearer, larger, 3:4 portrait imagery that gives listings greater presence and brings style to life and focus on color and font.

For Poshmark shoppers, the cleaner, more focused app design puts incredible finds front and center, so they see what matters, faster. Trends, inspiration and style are woven directly into the browsing experience to make discovery feel more guided, intuitive, and personal. The new version of the app will feature a For You page for shoppers and will learn from their engagement, making it easier to uncover unexpected trends and style pieces from a community of real people with real taste.

The redesigned app puts sellers – the community's tastemakers and style curators – and their listings front and center, helping them stand out and connect with the right shoppers. Portrait photos give items more presence, clearer layouts make managing closets easier, and style-led discovery creates new ways for shoppers to find sellers' curated collections. The goal is to make selling as easy as taking a photo. With the new centralized Seller Tools destination, sellers can spend less time on administrative tasks and more time focused on growth. These updates are designed to make great listings easier to discover.

"This redesign reimagines how our shoppers and sellers shop and sell on Poshmark," said Heather Friedland, Chief Product Officer. "By letting inspiration and style lead discovery for shoppers and simplifying the experience for sellers, we're empowering our small business owners to grow and evolve alongside the latest trends, all while giving shoppers a more personalized experience that feels magical when they find exactly what they want."

As the retail landscape shifts, the convenience of online resale has cemented its place within the industry, and Poshmark is defining its place in the industry with a clear ambition: to reinspire and shape how style is discovered, not just transacted. This redesign elevates the platform's current experience while signaling that both Poshmark and the industry are evolving toward style discovery driven by perspective, community, and personal taste.

"Fashion today is about the confidence to define your own point of view, and the community that helps you find it," said Elizabeth von der Goltz, Chief Revenue Officer. "We see where the industry is headed and the important role resale plays, which is why Poshmark is helping to pave the way for the future of fashion. We're investing in our platform in a way that celebrates personal taste, lived-in wardrobes, and pieces with a story. We're Poshmark not just as a marketplace, but as a leader in how fashion is discovered, showcased, and interacted with today."

The redesigned app is the first expression of a broader evolution for Poshmark — one that signals a future where discovery feels intentional, where taste leads trends, and where resale is firmly at the center of fashion's next era. Through this evolution, Poshmark's foundation remains unchanged — trust, community, and participation continue to define the marketplace. What's new is how those values show up in a more expressive, discovery-first environment.

The redesigned app was tested with both buyers and sellers, and is rolling out to all users in the U.S. and Canada beginning today.

About Poshmark, Inc.

Poshmark is the leading fashion marketplace where style comes alive through discovery, self-expression, and human connection. Powered by a vibrant community of 165 million members, Poshmark brings real people and taste to shopping through a social experience shaped by shared discovery. Shopping and selling fashion feels simple, joyful, and personal, while every item tells its own story. Poshmark empowers sellers to grow meaningful businesses, keeps fashion in circulation longer, and gives shoppers access to unique and trusted finds, from everyday pieces to one-of-a-kind vintage and luxury. For more information, please visit www.poshmark.com, and for company news, visit newsroom.poshmark.com.

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SOURCE Poshmark, Inc.