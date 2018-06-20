POSiBLE LA Entrepreneur Summit to Empower Hispanic Businesses to Grow LA's Economy

POSiBLE LA launched last year with Angelino entrepreneurs in mind, drawing approximately 5,000 aspiring business owners. Made up of six business zones—Plan It, Finance It, Explore It, Grow It, Structure It and Emerging—the Summit offers attendees access to critical resources, including new products, tools and platforms. Participants will also hear keynotes from successful business leaders and have the opportunity to enroll in bootcamps aimed at launching and growing their businesses. Rising entrepreneurs will walk away inspired, motivated and equipped with tools to succeed. POSiBLE LA 2018 presenting sponsor is Wells Fargo Bank, with Rise Programs as the premier sponsor.

The program for the 2018 Summit includes a keynote address from financial expert Julie Stav of Julie Stav Inc. as well as best-selling author Carlos Marquez who will also be speaking during one of the panel discussions.

In addition, panel discussions will feature a number of Univision personalities. Andrea Gonzalez, anchor for Noticias 34, will moderate a discussion titled "Latinas de Exito" (Successful Latinas), while Salvador Garcia, Creative Services Director for Univision Los Angeles, will host "Branding: It Makes or Breaks Your Business." K-LOVE radio personality Donaji Esparza will also lead a discussion titled "Los errores son el camino al éxito" (Errors Are the Path to Success). In addition, Univision Creator Network influencers Gia Fey and Rosy McMichael will share first-hand insight on how their YouTube channels have grown from passion projects to businesses.

"Latinos continue to play an integral role in America's economic growth and sustainability. More Hispanic-owned businesses are launched each year compared to non-Hispanics," said Luis Patiño, president and general manager of Univision Los Angeles. "Members of our community are driven and committed to starting and building their own businesses. POSiBLE LA fosters that passion and empowers Angelinos by providing all the tools and resources needed to bring ideas to life."

Representing one of the fastest growing segments of the U.S. population, Hispanic Americans own 4.2 million businesses that contribute $668 billion in revenue to the U.S. economy. Los Angeles leads the nation and is home to 65% of Hispanic-owned businesses in California.

For full event schedule, speakers and how to purchase tickets, please visit http://posiblela.com/. Entrepreneurs can join the conversation via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and using the hashtag #POSIBLELA across all social platforms.

Sources: (1) Geoscape -Hispanic Business and Entrepreneurs 4th Annual Report 2016. U.S. Census Bureau: 2012 Survey of Business Owners

