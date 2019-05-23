Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills Course: London, United Kingdom - June 12-13, 2019
May 23, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Persuading and Influencing Skills" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This two-day workshop will give you an opportunity to improve and enhance your persuading and influencing skills within business.
This course will help you to build confidence and acquire skills to increase your personal effectiveness in dealing with colleagues, clients, bosses and stakeholders across the corporate spectrum.
Dynamically designed and delivered, the interactive programme focuses on best practice tips and techniques that will allow you to strengthen and perfect your influencing ability in three key areas:
- Improved inter-dependent working across functions and even cultural boundaries
- Increased self-awareness - gaining insights in how you come across to others
- Great communication, self-projection and influencing skills
Attending this seminar will help you to understand and define behaviours which lead to effective interpersonal communication at different levels, both inside and outside the organisation.
Benefits of attending:
- Identify some of the more challenging obstacles to effective communication
- Learn how to prepare for one-to-one and one-to-group communication
- Acquire and practise communication skills which lead to improved relationships in the workplace
- Explore strategies for handling difficult people and situations
- Learn how to work with individuals from different functions and cultural backgrounds
- Develop a personal effectiveness action plan' for the future
Who Should Attend:
- Experienced line managers and leaders
- Newly appointed managers
- Functional or department heads
- Project or team leaders
- Technical support specialists
- Advisers and consultants
Agenda:
Introduction, welcome and objectives
- Defining personal effectiveness (scene-setting, terms of reference - behaviour and personality - group work and discussion)
Behavioural influences (self-awareness)
- Factors which influence human behaviour at home and at work
- Family and parents - genetic, gender and generation influences
- Culture and ethnicity
- Understanding the difference between negative manipulation and influencing with integrity
Understanding the diverse forces which influence motivational response
- Mindsets
- Gender
- Generation and age
- Nationality and regionality
- Behavioural styles
- Leadership and management styles
Communication models that work
- An introduction to EI (emotional intelligence) - EI self-mapping tools
- How to read and interpret other people's behaviour
- Calibrating - pacing and/or leading - neuro-linguistic programming concepts and skills
- Defining and distinguishing positive and negative behaviours
- Examining and exploring passive, aggressive and assertive behaviour
- Techniques for assertiveness
- Analysing behaviour patterns - self-others using the people mapping and behavioural toolkit
Communication skills workshop
- Developing communication strategies that work
- The 4-Box Model
- Planning communication: starting, maintaining and ending discussion
- Techniques for involving others
- Listening skills: theory and practice - open and closed questions, summarising and clarifying
- Learning to say no', handle criticism, express criticism, make requests
- Preparing for difficult conversations with colleagues, peers and other stakeholders
- Selling' ideas, getting buy-in and getting commitment from others
- Influencing a group of individuals who represent different style challenges'
- Influencing people from other cultures and backgrounds
- E-persuasion and influencing - using IT tools such as email and teleconferencing to persuade and influence from a distance
- Dealing with difficult customers, colleagues, bosses and staff
- Techniques for self-projection'
- Handling aggressive as well as passive individuals
- Working with non-verbal communication
- Managing conflict and stressful communication - response vs reaction
- Evaluating performance and planning for improvement - follow-up
