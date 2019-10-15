Positive Phase 2 Study Results Published for On Target's Intraoperative Cancer Imaging Agent

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company that is developing tumor-targeted imaging agents to improve cancer surgery, today announced that its lead molecule, OTL38, was shown to be safe and efficacious in a Phase 2 study. In this study surgeons were able to detect additional lesions in 48.3% of patients. The results of the study, published in Gynecologic Oncology, demonstrated a sensitivity of 97% when controlling for detection correlation of multiple lesions within a single patient.

"The data from this study show that OTL38 can intraoperatively identify more ovarian cancer lesions during cytoreductive surgery than traditional detection techniques alone which enables a better outcome for patients," said Chris Barys, CEO of On Target Laboratories. "OTL38 is the first of a portfolio of imaging agents designed to give surgeons the real-time capability to detect malignant tissue in multiple cancer types."

OTL38 is a folate receptor-targeting imaging agent in development for use in multiple cancer procedures including ovarian and lung cancer surgery. The article entitled "A Phase II, Multicenter, Open-label Trial of OTL38 Injection for the Intra-operative Imaging of Folate Receptor-alpha Positive Ovarian Cancer" was published in Gynecologic Oncology and is available at: https://www.gynecologiconcology-online.net/article/S0090-8258(19)31396-4/fulltext.

"We identified at least one hidden lesion in 48% of patients, and in patients with miliary disease we identified 4 or more hidden lesions in 40% of patients," said Janos Tanyi, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of Penn's Abramson Cancer Center. "Using such a fluorescent imaging probe with high affinity and specificity to ovarian cancer helps surgeons to more effectively remove additional disease, potentially impacting patient survival outcomes."

This multi-center study was done in collaboration with the University of California Irvine Health, the Moffitt Cancer Center, the Department of Chemistry of Purdue University, the Division of Gynecologic Oncology of the Mayo Clinic and the University of Pennsylvania.

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories Inc., is in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing small molecules that, when conjugated with fluorescent dyes, target and illuminate specific cancerous cells and other diseased tissue. OTL38 is currently under clinical development for use in ovarian and lung cancer surgery. For more information visit www.ontargetlaboratories.com.

