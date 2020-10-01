Positivity Pays "Heroes" Cards Feature Library Director Kelvin Watson

The 2021 Community Heroes Trading Cards series are available now on PositivityPays.com. To cover printing and production costs, the cards are $14.99 per set and $1.99 for individual cards.

In addition to Watson, the nine other "Heroes" included in the 2021 series are:

Pastor Marcus Davidson - Senior Pastor, New Mount Olive Baptist Church

- Senior Pastor, New Mount Olive Baptist Church Eddie Fraiser - In Memory of Former Dillard Head Coach, Mentor

- In Memory of Former Dillard Head Coach, Mentor Stephen Garten - CEO, Charity Charge Mastercard

- CEO, Charity Charge Mastercard Bobby Henry - Publisher, The Westside Gazette

- Publisher, Mark Kent - CEO, Philanthropist, Author, Mentor

- CEO, Philanthropist, Author, Mentor Tyrus McCloud - Former NFL player, Prison Ministry Mentor

- Former NFL player, Prison Ministry Mentor Stanley McClover - Former NFL Player, One Sleeve Nation Mentor

- Former NFL Player, One Sleeve Nation Mentor Dr. LaTasha Russell - Clinical Psychologist, Founder of "Drive-By Therapy"

- Clinical Psychologist, Founder of "Drive-By Therapy" Dr. Barbara Sharief - CEO, South Florida Pediatric Homecare, Broward County Commissioner District 8

"I am so honored to have been selected as one of this year's 'Heroes,'" says Watson. "Leading by example is one of the best ways to serve our community, and Positivity Pays has given me an amazing platform to do so."

"We noticed that kids today look up to the rappers, the sports stars, high-profile celebrities and we wanted to, spotlight the success of heroes in our community and beyond who may not be famous, but they are making a difference," says Positivity Pays founder Ramon Robinson. "Positivity Pays wants to showcase everyday heroes, like the attorneys, business owners and yes, library directors. We want to find the people who do amazing things and are creating a blueprint for success for our youth."

About Broward County Libraries Division

Broward County Libraries Division, named 2020 and 2015 Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association, provides convenient access to a full range of innovative and cost-effective services that satisfy the changing needs of the people of Broward County for information, education and recreation. Visit our website, Broward.org/Library, or follow Libraries on Facebook and Twitter .

