PossibleNOW Announces New One-to-One Consent Functionality to Address FCC's New Requirement

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PossibleNOW, a leading provider of consent & preference management and consumer regulatory compliance solutions, announced today new functionality enabling Performance Marketers and the brands who rely on them to quickly capture express written consent for multiple lead purchasers at a time, crucial for compliance with the FCC's new consent rule. This new complexity makes implementing the right consent management solution critical.

The new rule goes into effect on January 27, 2025, and will require organizations to obtain written consumer consent for each company that wants to send the consumer marketing messages. The ruling closes the "lead-generation loophole" in the 1991 Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), with significant implications for organizations relying on lead aggregators for their marketing efforts.

"We're proud to provide new and improved capabilities to MyPreferences, which is already the most advanced consent platform on the market. We know how important it is for companies to feel confident in their compliance solutions, and new regulations and rules bring uncertainty," said Rob Tate, PossibleNOW COO. "We're excited to share this new functionality with the marketplace."

PossibleNOW adds this capability to a long list of Do Not Contact solutions, letting organizations focus on marketing efforts while ensuring compliance with all relevant Do Not Call laws for telephone numbers, including the TCPA and the Reassigned Number Database, as well as the ability to manage Existing Business Relationships (EBRs), identify wireless numbers, and access a list of known TCPA litigators.

"PossibleNOW has a long history of expertise in the regulatory compliance space, dating back 25 years. One of our core mandates is staying ahead of the mark when it comes to new regulations, so our customers are protected from increased liability and risk," said Scott Frey, CEO of PossibleNOW.

Click here to learn more about how PossibleNOW helps address this new FCC rule for 1-to-1 consent. For more information, call 1-800-585-4888 or request a product demo.

About PossibleNOW

PossibleNOW is the pioneer and leader in customer consent, preference, and regulatory compliance solutions. We leverage our MyPreferences technology, processes, and services to enable relevant, trusted, and compliant customer interactions. Our platform empowers the collection, centralization, and distribution of customer communication consent and preferences across the enterprise. DNCSolution addresses Do Not Contact regulations such as TCPA, CAN-SPAM and CASL, allowing companies to adhere to DNC requirements, backed by our 100% compliance guarantee.

PossibleNOW's strategic consultants take a holistic approach, leveraging years of experience when creating strategic roadmaps, planning technology deployments, and designing customer interfaces.

PossibleNOW is purpose-built to help large, complex organizations improve customer experiences and loyalty while mitigating compliance risk.

