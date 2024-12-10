Post Capital Partners and Goldratt Consulting Announce Strategic Partnership To Invest In And Build Operationally Complex Lower Middle-Market Companies

NEW YORK and BNEI ATAROT, Israel, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Capital Partners , a leading private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies, announces a strategic partnership with global consultancy Goldratt Consulting . Goldratt Consulting was founded by Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, inventor of the "Theory of Constraints" and author of international bestseller The Goal.

This partnership combines Post Capital Partners' Executive-First approach with Goldratt Consulting's leading Theory of Constraints Business (TOC) methodology. The TOC principles focus on systematically identifying and resolving the key constraints of a business to improve operations and enhance performance. Post Capital and Goldratt will work together to source, evaluate and invest in operationally complex companies across multiple industries, including manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul services, distribution and supply chain, and food manufacturing companies.

"We are excited to partner with Goldratt Consulting, a world leader in driving growth and operational improvements," said Mitch Davidson, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Post Capital Partners. "This partnership is a natural fit for our firm, given our mutual alignment around partnering with exceptional executives to drive expansion and to achieve efficiencies. We look forward to working with the Goldratt team to identify new investments and to build long-term value creation in our portfolio."

"Post Capital is an ideal partner for Goldratt Consulting because of its powerful executive-driven investment strategy, robust deal sourcing capabilities and commitment to driving value in its investments through sound management and operational improvement," said Rami Goldratt, CEO of Goldratt Consulting.

For more than 20 years, Goldratt Consulting has helped hundreds of blue-chip and middle- market clients across a wide-range of industries to identify and implement value-enhancing strategic, operational and growth initiatives. Goldratt has a team of more than 250 consultants and its clients cover a variety of end-markets, including Fortune 500 companies such as Delta Air Lines, Mazda, Panasonic and Tata Group.

"This alliance with Goldratt is particularly synergistic for Post Capital as our areas of focus are very well suited for TOC principles," noted Chris Cheang, Managing Director and Head of Business Development for Post Capital Partners. " We look forward to evaluating new opportunities in collaboration with Goldratt Consulting."

About Post Capital

Founded in 2004, Post Capital Partners ( www.postcp.com ) is a private investment firm that makes both minority growth and control investments. Post Capital primarily employs an "Executive-First" deal sourcing and investment strategy in which it developed a robust ecosystem of industry leading executives who bring leadership, industry insight and strategic vision to its investment searches and across its portfolio. Based in New York City, Post Capital is investing from its fourth committed capital fund with top-tier institutional and sophisticated private investors.

About Goldratt Consulting:

Founded by Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, author of the international bestseller The Goal, Goldratt Consulting is dedicated to helping organizations achieve transformative results through the Theory of Constraints. The firm champions innovation in product development and operational excellence, empowering clients worldwide to achieve breakthrough performance. For more details, visit https://goldrattgroup.com/ .

SOURCE Post Capital Partners