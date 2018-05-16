Post Cereals Kicks-Off Major League Soccer Support

In addition, more than 20 events will be held in grocery store parking lots across the country from June through August as Post serves as the Official Cereal of Major League Soccer. The tour will also make stops during the Schwan's Cup Youth Soccer Tournament in the Twin Cities and 2018 MLS All-Star Atlanta.

Activities will range from a soccer kick activity, photo and temporary tattoo stations, a plinko game for prizes and cereal sampling including Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles® Cereal, Honeycomb® and OREO® O's.

In addition to the retail events and collectible boxes, the sponsorship will provide in-stadium and on-air brand visibility, MLS player appearances, MLS game tickets, in-store promotions and prizes.

"Our sponsorship program will allow fans to get closer to the game and have a lot of fun with their families this summer," said Roxanne Bernstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Post Consumer Brands. "Partnering with Major League Soccer enables us to do some really entertaining and interactive things and we can't wait for fans to get a taste of the fun."

