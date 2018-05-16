Post Cereals Kicks-Off Major League Soccer Support

LAKEVILLE, Minn., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Soccer fans and grocery store shoppers alike will be able to get into the game in a big way from coast-to-coast this summer.
Starting in June, limited edition MLS cereal boxes can be found at grocery stores nationwide, featuring collectible Topps® MLS player trading card cut-outs.
In addition, more than 20 events will be held in grocery store parking lots across the country from June through August as Post serves as the Official Cereal of Major League Soccer. The tour will also make stops during the Schwan's Cup Youth Soccer Tournament in the Twin Cities and 2018 MLS All-Star Atlanta.
Activities will range from a soccer kick activity, photo and temporary tattoo stations, a plinko game for prizes and cereal sampling including Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles® Cereal, Honeycomb® and OREO® O's.
In addition to the retail events and collectible boxes, the sponsorship will provide in-stadium and on-air brand visibility, MLS player appearances, MLS game tickets, in-store promotions and prizes.
"Our sponsorship program will allow fans to get closer to the game and have a lot of fun with their families this summer," said Roxanne Bernstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Post Consumer Brands. "Partnering with Major League Soccer enables us to do some really entertaining and interactive things and we can't wait for fans to get a taste of the fun."
About Post Consumer Brands
Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.
