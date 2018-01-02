Post Consumer Brands And Mondelēz International Introduce NUTTER BUTTER® And CHIPS AHOY!® Cereals

Inspired by the iconic NUTTER BUTTER® cookie, Post NUTTER BUTTER® cereal features bite-sized, peanut-shaped pieces topped with a rich and creamy coating that contains real peanut butter. This crunchy and peanut-buttery cereal makes a delicious breakfast option!

Post CHIPS AHOY!® cereal delivers the unmistakable, chocolatey flavors of America's favorite chocolate chip cookie in every cookie-shaped bite. Whether enjoyed in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box, cereal and cookie fans nationwide can enjoy this cereal for a tasty breakfast.

"After seeing the excitement from our fans when we brought back the beloved Post OREO O's® last summer, we are eager to bring these two new delicious cookie-inspired cereal renditions to the breakfast table," said Roxanne Bernstein, Chief Marketing Officer, at Post Consumer Brands. "Post NUTTER BUTTER® and CHIPS AHOY!® cereals will delight both new and long-standing fans of these classic cookies. We're excited for our fans to try these delicious new additions from Post."

Post NUTTER BUTTER® and CHIPS AHOY!® cereals are available in select stores nationwide for purchase in-store and online. Find Post NUTTER BUTTER® and CHIPS AHOY!® cereals near you by using the store locator: www.postconsumerbrands.com/store-locator.

For more information about new Post NUTTER BUTTER® and CHIPS AHOY!® cereals, visit http://postconsumerbrands.com/brands/chips-ahoy/ or http://postconsumerbrands.com/brands/nutter-butter/.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio spanning all segments of the category — from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2016 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 165 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, NASDAQ 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

NUTTER BUTTER® and the NUTTER BUTTER® Wafer Design are registered trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

CHIPS AHOY!® and the CHIPS AHOY!® Design are registered trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

