Post Consumer Brands Marks Two Major Brand Milestones, 125 Years for Post, 100 Years for Malt-O-Meal, by Giving Back

To commemorate these milestones and honor the brands' shared legacy of feeding families, Post Consumer Brands will host celebrations at 10 locations across the U.S. and Canada to thank employees for their role in the company's success. As part of these celebrations, each location will donate $25,000 to local hunger relief organizations selected by the facility for a total of $250,000. The company has a long history of supporting hunger relief efforts, including donating more than 20 million bowls of cereal last year to help feed families struggling with food insecurity.

The celebrations will take place at Post Consumer Brands locations in Asheboro, N.C.; Battle Creek, Mich.; Cobourg, Ontario; Jonesboro, Ark.; Lakeville, Minn.; Niagara Falls, Ontario; Northfield, Minn.; St. Ansgar, Iowa; Toronto, Ontario; and Tremonton, Utah.

"These anniversaries give us an opportunity not only to look back and reflect on our rich history but also to look forward with excitement as we continue to build on the remarkable legacies of two cereal pioneers," said Howard Friedman, president and chief executive officer of Post Consumer Brands. "It's also a meaningful way for us to thank all of our employees and community partners who have been part of the company's growth and progress over the years."

Two pioneers of the cereal industry

Post Consumer Brands exists today thanks to two innovators who never met but had one thing in common: a vision that changed the cereal industry and paved the way to make breakfast better.

In 1895, C.W. Post, inspired by health foods he was served during a hospital stay, invented Postum, a cereal beverage he marketed as a healthful alternative to coffee. Post then went on to develop a number of other products, including Grape-Nuts, one of the first ready-to-eat cereals in the United States.

In 1919, John Campbell had an idea for a new product, driven by his desire to create nutritious foods for families and improve the taste of hot wheat cereal. Using leftover wheat farina from his father's flour mills, Campbell invented Malt-O-Meal, a tasty, quick-cooking hot cereal.

Their collective hunger for invention and shared vision of wanting to find better ways to feed families, followed for decades, leading to the creation of Post Consumer Brands, the third largest cereal company in America.

"A drive for innovation and a desire to feed families is what brought us together. And we've been feeding families ever since," Friedman added. "With the broadest portfolio of cereals in the industry, we offer something for everyone. Our legacy of feeding families is a tradition we're proud to continue, now and into the future."

