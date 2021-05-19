Post Consumer Brands Names Claudine Patel Chief Marketing Officer

"Claudine is a highly progressive and growth-focused marketing leader who brings a proven track record of success to our team," said Dixon. "Her extensive global experience driving brand strategies, building consumer-powered creative campaigns and partnerships, and launching breakthrough innovation will help us further unlock the full potential of our brands."

"I'm thrilled to join the talented team at Post Consumer Brands," Patel said. "I look forward to working together to build on the company's strong foundation, deepen our brands' relevance and connections with consumers, and inspire fresh thinking and new ways to deliver on our business goals."

Patel has more than two decades of consumer packaged goods marketing and product innovation experience, most recently in the role of general manager, marketing, for Reckitt Benckiser Group "RB" Health North America, where she led all marketing, digital and innovation efforts for the company's over-the-counter and personal care portfolio, including brands like Mucinex, Clearasil and Delsym. She also has held marketing leadership roles in North America and Asia at the Coca-Cola Company, Kraft Foods (Mondelez International) and Kellogg's.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural, organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.



