Post-it and Scotch Brand have your back to school with JoAnna Garcia Swisher

"I've taken a new approach to back-to-school preparation this year. We're starting early, getting organized, and having fun as we ease into the season," says Swisher. "Just like all parents, I want to ensure the best for my family and be ready for whatever comes our way throughout the year. The Post-it and Scotch Brand Back-to-School Countdown Kit helps us achieve just that! It's keeping us energized and focused – we're making our lists, preserving our favorite summer memories, and setting new goals for the upcoming year."

The Back-to-School Countdown Kit is a desktop organizer that contains everything you need to gear up for the year ahead. It features 21 projects, activities, and all the Post-it and Scotch Brand products you need to build excitement as you count down to the big day:

"We are thrilled to support parents and students as they set up for a successful back-to-school season," says Heather Green, president, Consumer Business Portfolio at 3M. "We're committed to offering ways to reinvent our products and provide solutions that make life a little easier -- whether organizing, creating, or planning, it enables us to meet the needs of our consumers in impactful and meaningful ways. The collaboration of Post-it and Scotch Brand is another step in doing that, giving you the perfect duo to support your back-to-school needs and more."

A limited number of kits will be available today through Friday, July 19. Please visit Post-it.com/BacktoSchoolSweepstakes to learn more and request your Back-to-School Countdown Kit to enjoy with your family. In addition to those who win, a printable version of the projects, activities, and tips are available at Post-it.com/BacktoSchool.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C), 18 years and older (19 in AL and NE and 21 in MS). Void where prohibited. Begins on July 11, 2024 at 8:01a.m. ET and ends on July 19, 2024 at 11:59p.m. ET. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit Post-it.com/BacktoSchoolSweepstakesRules. Sponsor: 3M Company, 3M Center, St. Paul, MN 55144.

About Post-it® Brand

Post-it® Brand can help you get your ideas out into the world because they can be the spark of something bigger. Think big, then Think Loud. For more information about Post-it® Brand, like or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

About Scotch™ Brand

At Scotch™ Brand, we believe in resourcefulness and ingenuity. We exist to help people discover the magic of being hands on. But to do a job well, you need the right tools. Since the invention of the first transparent tape in 1930, Scotch™ Brand and 3M have offered more than 400 varieties of adhesive tape and countless other products from spray adhesives and super glue to tape dispensers and laminators. For every project there's an ideal tool. We'd like to help you find it. Follow us on: Facebook, Instagram or Pinterest.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news.

SOURCE 3M Company