Post-pandemic recovery: General marketplaces rebounding with authority

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Covid-19 pandemic caused a major shift at online marketplaces --- from "just classifieds" to fully transactional services including payment tools, escrow products, pickup and delivery, and more, a new report shows.

The 2021 AIM Group Global Marketplaces Annual, a 136-page report, details how marketplaces like Craigslist; Marktplaats in the Netherlands; Mercari of Japan and the U.S.; multinational OLX, and ThredUp, among others, quickly and successfully reacted to the pandemic.

"The age of fully transactional online marketplaces is here," said Peter M. Zollman of the AIM Group. "The 'listings only' model won't work any more. Unless a marketplace offers services like payment protection and product certifications, it will struggle to compete with competitors that are moving fast into the world of e-commerce."

The report shows that what works in some countries doesn't work in others. "It's not a set formula," Zollman said. And the transition is capital and labor-intensive. Many marketplaces can't compete and face an uphill climb.

The crowded battlefield of Axel Springer, Prosus, Schibsted and others changed when Adevinta incorporated EBay Classifieds Group. The report covers each of those companies --- their strategies, tactics, growth, revenues and more.

The report also analyzes two "companies to watch": Jordan-based OpenSooq, in the Arabian Gulf region, and a joint venture between DPG Media / Mediahuis in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The report ranks the Top 50 world's largest general marketplace sites, and a country-by-country analysis lists top marketplaces and classified sites in 64 countries from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

The report sells for $1,495 at AIMGroup.com; a free preview is available there, too.

Note to editors: Free copies are available for coverage by emailing [email protected] or calling 1-407-788-2780. Zollman is available for interviews at [email protected], 1-407-788-2780. For more about the AIM Group, click here.

The AIM Group provides global business intelligence services for automotive, real estate, recruitment and horizontal marketplaces and classified advertising sites. We work at senior levels with marketplace companies, investors and vendors on strategic and operational opportunities and challenges. We're a global team of more than 30 experts who understand the marketplace and classified advertising industry better than anyone else. We publish AIM Group Marketplaces Report and run leading global conferences for marketplace companies. Founded in 1998, the AIM Group is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.

SOURCE AIM Group

Related Links

http://aimgroup.com

